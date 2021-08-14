Is The Upcoming John Wick 4 Cast Too Good?

It’s not a desire to sound like a wet blanket, but it’s kind of wise to wonder if adding in TOO many big names to the next John Wick movie is going to have a negative effect on the story. With Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins, and a few other big names coming to the movie, along with the return of Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, and Laurence Fishburne, it’s fair to say that the movie already has a full dance card, and yet adding in Clancy Brown still feels like a smart move since if there are to be convincing villains and protagonists then he’s a fine addition. The only hope though is that the screentime given to each individual will be enough to establish their character and why they’re against or for John’s survival. Clancy has played several villainous characters during his time in show business and has proven that he’s very good at it, as he can pull off the look and mannerisms of a bad guy quite well. But back to the idea of all these big names being a little too much for the movie.
To be fair, having all of these actors in the same place actually gives a more professional feeling than The Expendables, which went all out when gathering action stars for an all-out battle royale that tacked on two more sequels and included several more well-known actors and even athletes to the roster. Plus, the idea is that John Wick and whoever allies with him will be going up against the High Table, or at least making their way in that direction, which means it will take more than a single person to get the job done. There’s been no word on whether we’ll get to see Halle Berry this time around, but the movie does have enough big names at this time, so it’s fair to think that anyone else that is brought on won’t be the same caliber but will still be necessary to the story and integrated in a way that will make them important enough to notice.
Thinking that a movie like John Wick could have too many big names almost feels like it’s not possible since the last three movies have had several recognizable individuals, some of whom didn’t last long and others that fans couldn’t wait to see taken out. But how many stars can be in a movie until it’s too full to take seriously? With John Wick that number hasn’t really been tested yet since even the third movie, which had a few more familiar faces, didn’t really go overboard, but it did create a much stronger sense that John was up against a force that was going to keep throwing people at him as they grew progressively stronger and deadlier. Given how tired and how worn out John was in the last movie it’s easy to think that it’s going to take him a while to heal up and get back into action. Of course, this means that Winston and the Continental might suffer a bit more, but the final confrontation with the High Table does feel imminent, and whatever climax is created by this fourth movie is bound to use every actor that’s coming to the screen in a way that will enhance the experience.
It will be interesting to see what kind of character Clancy Brown will play since given the fact that he’s getting older and isn’t quite in the same shape he was when he played Drill Instructor Zim in Starship Troopers, he could play an imposing boss-like character that pulls the strings, or he could even be kind of like Willem Dafoe’s character from the first movie, an old friend that owes John a favor or perhaps is just looking out for him. It would appear he’s made a few friends in his lifetime that are at least willing to take the time to come to his aid when he needs them. Which one Clancy will be is hard to say since he has a much better track record of being a villain than anything else. But the fourth movie should be just fine with the current load of talent that it has since there is a possible place and time for each character and it’s very easy to think that they can all coexist in the same movie.
Should any more big-name individuals be considered it could start looking a little crowded since the idea is that John is still going to be the main point of the movie, and it’s fair to think that Laurence Fishburne is going to take up a bit of space as well. But as of now it does feel that things are hitting a certain point where they should be able to balance just fine in order to let everyone shine in the way they need to.