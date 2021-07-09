Is there a Harry Potter Reboot in the Works?

Can anyone believe it’s been 20 years since the first Harry Potter movie was released? It still sounds a little early to be thinking of a reboot at this point, but apparently there’s a rumor running around that it might be a possibility at this time. It would be a little awkward simply because the third movie to Fantastic Beasts hasn’t come out yet, but if anyone is thinking bout this, and it’s easy to believe that some folks are, then it might happen at some point. But the question as to whether it would be a movie or a TV series is tough to say, and the casting would have to be nearly perfect since like it or not, the fans would probably seek to eviscerate anyone that thought to screw around with the casting. Some people literally grew up with Harry Potter being one of the most inspirational and noticeable stories of the time, and it’s easy to think that many people would be firmly against the casting of any individual that didn’t suit their idea of what a character should look like, sound like, or act like.
There have already been plenty of articles stating what the characters should have really looked like, and yet they’re likely some of the same people that enjoyed the movies immensely throughout the years. Bringing the Harry Potter story back would have its upsides and downsides since things would have to change in a big way to really bring the old fans and any possible new fans to the agreement that it’s something to think about. A new movie series would definitely need to take a long, hard look at what wasn’t shown versus what’s in the book, and what was shown, and make a decision on which way to go with the story, while a TV series might have a lot more freedom to stick to the source material since, if successful, it could be given more time to develop and therefore more time to include as many missing pieces of the tale that might make it a little more appealing.
The idea that many things might change could be a good or a bad thing since there are quite a few fans that have their own preconceived notions of what should have happened, what the story should have looked like, and what would have possibly made it better. Then there are the common sense moments that many have pointed out and the plot holes that were rarely if ever, fixed, and of course the practical side of the movies that many people pointed out over and over during the last decade. Granted, I’ve been one of them, but at the same time, it’s sometimes better, and even easier to enjoy the movies the first time around and then wonder why certain decisions were made when it comes to various plot points. The story of Harry Potter and his friends could have been a lot different had certain things happened that would have altered the story in a big way. But it’s easy enough to credit J.K. Rowlings for the story she created, especially since she managed to create something that has become a phenomenon and elevated her own life beyond belief throughout the years.
Right now a reboot still doesn’t feel like it would be the best way to go, since finding out how Fantastic Beasts ends up first would be preferable, and then perhaps seeing a story between the end of that trilogy and the beginning of the Harry Potter series might be kind of fun. But one has to think that it’s not just the need to preserve the story and wait for the right time to do anything with it. There are also several characters to think of when it comes to deciding who would best portray each one. From Harry to the Dursleys to Dumbledore and of course to Snape, the decision over who would play which role would be a touchy one. Fans would likely state that there’s no one that can replace Alan Rickman, and they’d be right. Rickman played the character of Severus Snape so well that even trying to think of someone who could do the same is tough. There are plenty of actors that could do this, but none that come to mind at the moment.
At this time the idea of rebooting the Harry Potter franchise is a dicey matter that should probably be left to sit, if not left alone entirely, since it’s something that could blow up in the faces of those that make such an attempt. It’s not completely out of the realm of possibility, but as of now, it feels as though Fantastic Beasts needs to be the focus in the Potterverse and everything else needs to be secondary.