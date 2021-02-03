Is There Ever Going to Be a Jack Reacher 3?

Some people are bound to be disappointed to hear that there will not be a Jack Reacher 3, but it does sound as though he might be coming to streaming. It won’t be Tom Cruise taking up the role of the character again though since he already has a pretty full slate with his Mission Impossible movies that don’t appear to have an end in sight and other opportunities that he’s going to take. The director of Jack Reacher did have a good time working with Cruise apparently but has admitted that Cruise was not his first choice for the role since Tom is not a big man, there’s not that much imposing about him in terms of height and girth. Reacher was meant to be someone that could cause everyone in the room to pause and wonder what was about to happen when he entered, while Cruise the type of guy that people might actually look at and wonder if he could possibly defend himself. The movies have answered that question in a big way since he did play the character rather well despite his lack of size, but it would appear that he’ll be moving on from the movies since he’ll eventually be filming a movie in space it sounds like and will be working on an R-rated movie that sounds as though it will be something well beyond what he normally does.
There might be folks wondering just what this could be since Cruise has done quite a bit in his career, but it does sound as though he’s going to be taking on a pretty hardcore role that will make people sit up and pay attention. As of yet, there’s not a lot of information on the projects he has upcoming, but his time as Reacher is pretty well done it feels like since by the time he manages to get some free time it might be that he’ll have aged out or no longer be interested. Right now it’s easy to look at Cruise as someone that is going to keep working until something puts him down or until he’s simply too old to keep taking the risks and performing the stunts that he’s so well-known for. His return to Top Gun was embraced by a lot of people, and the idea of shooting a movie in space is already putting some folks into a tizzy, but wondering when, or if, he’ll ever slow down is something that a lot of people have spoken of, but haven’t really answered in a definitive manner. The guy just appears to have no quit in him, even when he’s injured and has to take a few weeks to heal up. Ever since he became the producer of his own movies he’s been taking on more and more stuntwork and has managed to bang his body up pretty good at times when trying to do something exceedingly dangerous. One way or another his body is going to give out eventually since the guy is getting older, and eventually roles such as Jack Reacher and Ethan Hunt are going to be a little bit beyond him.
But the day on which the torch is to be passed is still a ways off as one can easily guess since Cruise isn’t ready to stop just yet, and he’s definitely not going to take a seat at this time since he’s still one of the most popular action stars in the movies today. Such a hard-won role is something that many would obviously do anything to hold onto since it’s a badge of experience and something that shows that he’s done the work and been primed and ready to hold onto his reputation as he continues to push forward in a constant attempt to wow the audience and give them something that they’ve seen before, but in a different manner that a lot of people might agree has been intriguing so far. It does feel as though Mission: Impossible should probably end after a while, but at this time that doesn’t appear to be the plan. One has to wonder if Cruise and those in charge are looking for a successful heir to Ethan Hunt or if they’re simply trying to push things as far as they can go before Cruise finally ages out. If that’s the case then there could be a few more MI movies coming, which would be hard to deal with for a few reasons, namely the idea that each villain has to get worse and worse and tougher and tougher, and it’s reasonable to think that at some point there’s going to be a villain that even Ethan Hunt won’t be able to take on.
As far as Jack Reacher goes it sounds as though Cruise is done, but we’ll be seeing someone else take the role eventually.