10 Things You Didn’t Know about Isaac Waddington

Isaac Waddington may only be 20-years-old, but his talent is proving to be timeless. He first started to gain recognition after appearing on Britain’s Got Talent in 2015. He didn’t win the season, but he left a lasting impression on everyone who saw him perform. Since then, he has been working hard to establish himself in the industry. Although he has yet to release a full length project, he has released several songs that have made his fans exciting for his future album. With a voice that has the ability to attract people from all over the world, Isaac is definitely on his way to becoming a superstar. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Isaac Waddington.

1. D’Angelo Is One Of His Biggest Influences

A lot of artists have influenced Isaac over the years, but he says R&B singer, D’Angelo, has been one of the biggest. He told MTV, “D’Angelo really showed me that people love a good Neo Soul beat and some sexy vocals.” For those not familiar with D’Angelo’s work, he is a Grammy Award winning artist who is best-known for songs like “Brown Sugar” and “Untitled (How Does It Feel)”.

2. He Loved English Class In School

Isaac isn’t just a talented musician, he’s a great writer too. Although he performed several covers on Britain’s Got Talent, he also writes his own music. He has loved writing for as long as he can remember and really enjoyed English class when he was a student.

3. He Grew Up Singing In Choir

Isaac developed an interest in music at a very early age. He was exposed to lots of different kinds of music growing up, and they’ve all helped shape him into the artist he is today. He was part of a cathedral choir during his childhood where he also got the chance to study music. Isaac eventually became the head chorister.

4. He Always Knew He Wanted To Be A Singer

Finding the thing you’re passionate about can be a lifelong journey for lots of people. Isaac was lucky enough to discover his passion at a young age. During his interview with MTV, he shared, “I sort of always knew I’d do something in music, whether it be a  professional  classical  singer, pianist or a contemporary artist. I just knew that it was the only thing I could do and love at the same time!”

5. He Loves Spending Time Outdoors

As a musician, Isaac spends a lot of time in a recording studio. He loves what he does, but sometimes it’s nice to get out and have a change of scenery. When he has free time, he likes to spend it outside enjoying some fresh air. Some of his favorite outdoor activities include swimming and hiking.

6. He’s Active On YouTube

If you’re a fan of Isaac’s work and want to keep up with his latest songs and performances, you’ll be happy to know that he has a YouTube channel and is very active on the platform. He currently has almost 44,000 subscribers and his videos have gotten a total of nearly 205,000 views.

7. He’s A Classically Trained Pianist

Well-rounded is the perfect term to describe the type of musician Isaac is. On top of being a formally trained singer, he is also a very talented pianist who has been classically trained. Isaac has incorporated his piano playing skills on several of his songs and often

8. He Enjoys Traveling

Those who have gotten a chance to see the world know that it isn’t something that should be taken for granted. Nothing compares to the feeling of exploring a new place and being surrounded by new cultures and traditions. Isaac has been able to do a lot of traveling over the years and has visited places like France and Morocco.

9. He’s Family Oriented

Isaac is lucky in more ways than one. In addition to being incredibly talented and having lots of opportunities, he’s also fortunate enough to have a good relationship with his family. He is especially close to his younger brother, Jack. Jack also loves music and was there to support Isaac during his time on Britain’s Got Talent.

10. He’s All About Staying Humble

Isaac has achieved lots of success over the years, but he hasn’t let it go to his head. Despite his increasing star power, Isaac is a humble person who is incredibly grateful for all of the opportunities he’s gotten so far. His talent is definitely going to take him far, but his awesome attitude will make his journey even better.


Camille Moore
Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


