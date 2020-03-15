It Doesn’t Seem Right to Film Late Night Shows Without an Audience

There doesn’t really appear to be a point in filming a late night show without an audience, does there? Of course there are nights when filming the late night shows doesn’t make a lot of sense anyway but that’s a different matter really and probably best left for another conversation. But really, the idea of getting a crowd reaction when there’s no crowd does appear kind of odd, but then what are the networks going to do with that open time? Running movies and popular TV shows might be the best bet, but if there’s a way then a will is about to follow so that the way doesn’t get lost, or something like that. In any case if you guessed that the audiences will be absent because of the coronavirus then you hit the nail on the head. Thankfully according to Rick Porter of The Hollywood Reporter it does sound as though several live shows will be postponed for a bit in order to prevent the constant spreading of the virus, which is making headlines like crazy as it continues to go from place to place. Big gatherings have been postponed or canceled all over the country at this point as in some cases schools have been closed down statewide and major sporting events have been postponed until the outbreak can be contained or slowed.
The general feeling at this point among a lot of people isn’t really the concern that they’ll get their shows back eventually though, it’s that people are growing more and more concerned as the virus continues to spread and those with the highest risk actors are being exposed or squirreled away to keep from contracting the virus. Late night TV isn’t much of a big deal when it comes to a pandemic that has been affecting entire countries and shutting things down left and right as it continues to be talked about in the news as though it’s been killing indiscriminately across the board. The truth about the coronavirus is that it is serious, for those of advanced age and those that have serious immune deficiencies more often than not. Hannah Devlin of The Guardian has more to offer on this subject. For those that have been exposed the recovery rate is still quite good as the statistics that have been taken have shown, but the fear that’s been spread by the media and by word of mouth is still very real and has been seriously affecting some people worse than the disease can since panic has a way of assaulting the body as readily as any disease. At this point any gathering around 200-250 people or greater is being canceled without hesitation since the spread of the virus is trying to be minimized in a big way. Is it serious? Oh yes, without a doubt it is. But is it becoming as much of an annoyance to those that continue to hear about it in ways that can incite a panic? Oh yes, very much.
One thing that appears evident is that out of all the diseases that have come and gone throughout the years, and the numbers of fatalities that have occurred, many people have survived far worse diseases than the coronavirus and know by now to stay healthy, to keep clean and be mindful about their personal hygiene. And yet in the wake of this disease it’s as though people needed a refresher course on just what to do and why. Those rushing to the market to proceed to panic-shop, snatching up mass quantities of items as much as they can, appear to be preparing for the apocalypse, when in truth a great many of them might never contract the virus at all. Grace Hauck of USA Today has more on this. Joking about it has become taboo among many people, though among others it’s still seen as a coping mechanism that allows us to continue moving forward since if we can’t laugh at the worst things in life then it’s hard to enjoy the best that is to be offered. As human being we’ve been through so many diseases that having to stop everything and worry about another one is a bit frustrating, but obviously still worth paying attention to considering that any disease that can kill and does transmit so easily needs to be stopped or at least halted as quickly as possible.
But the overall fear factor of COVID-19 is what’s the most frustrating at this point since it implies that people are being forced to be afraid without reprieve at this time. Late Night talks shows might make light of it and possibly try to say anything that could brighten the mood, but we won’t get to find out since like a lot of things the shows won’t be seen for a little while, though hopefully for many it won’t be too long.