It Looks Like Disney’s Bringing Out a Female-Led Star Wars Series

There’s really not a lot to tell about the new Star Wars series that’s entered the rumor mill, but as Kevin Fraser of Joblo has stated it’s going to be female-centric and will be focusing on a timeline in the Star Wars universe that we haven’t seen as of yet. It’s kind of a hope that we might see something based on the Nightsisters of Dathomir, which is where Darth Maul and his brother Savage Oppress came from, as they were both run of the mill zabraks until Darth Sidious chose Maul as his apprentice, and Savage was later on introduced as another willing participant to the ways of the Sith. There are other story lines however that might be just as enticing since there are many impressive women in the Star Wars universe and they’re fairly spread out along the histories. Another idea would be Bastila from the Knights of the Republic games, or perhaps Satele Shan from the Old Republic games. There are several stories that focus around strong female characters, but the fact is that we haven’t seen as many strong women in the Star Wars universe up until recently. Those that continue to gripe and bemoan the place of women in the Star Wars universe had a reason at one point since Princess Leia and Mon Mothma, two of the only strong and confident women in the galaxy at the time, were apparently all alone in a universe filled with men. One thing that Leia could never be called though is a damsel in distress no matter that Luke, Han, and Chewie did spring her from the Death Star.
Now however we have Jyn Erso, Rey, Rose Tico, and a host of other women that have shown up in the movies, and Cara Dune in The Mandalorian that are shown as being strong, independent, and likely able to carry their own show if such a thing happened. Likely as not it won’t, but this show at least could change up the game a bit. Sabina Graves of Fandom had more to say on this topic. One character I know I’d love to see would be Mara Jade, even though it wouldn’t be at Luke Skywalker’s side as happened in the Expanded Universe. As the Emperor’s Hand she was quite the badass, serving as an assassin, soldier, and spy for Palpatine and also sticking like a thorn in the side of Darth Vader more often than not. Her exclusion has been kind of a pain in the neck since she’s not only a great character, but someone that fans might have really enjoyed seeing as well. But given that the show is apparently going to be looking at a timeline we haven’t seen yet, it’s fair to say that it could possibly go much further back, or forward considering how Rise of Skywalker ended, in time. It might make more sense to go backwards in time to the days of the Old Republic since there are so many stories to choose from, but we’ll have to wait and see what the ruling on that is.
Agence France-Presse of Raw Story might need to take another look at The Last Jedi if she thought Rose Tico was a female lead, and dial it down a notch if she believes that the response to various characters was toxic in any way, since the issues with The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker had more to do with the overreach of a very feminist voice and the mangling of the story than race or gender. Rose Tico was a secondary, supporting character at best, and it’s very true that she didn’t deserve even half of the hate that received for her role since she was enjoyable enough, but Rey was the main female lead, with even Carrie Fisher, a legend, being a supporting actor, much as Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill were. Sexism debates in Star Wars need to be dialed back at this point since inclusion is starting to take hold, as in Rogue One, The Last Jedi, Rise of Skywalker, and even The Mandalorian since there were a few important female characters shown during the program. Keep in mind the Armorer, one of the best characters in the show, is female. So really this idea is something that could turn out to be great, though hearing that it’s going to be an ‘alternate’ timeline versus being a timeline we just haven’t seen yet is a bit confusing. Perhaps as the months roll on and the idea continues to settle we’ll have a better notion of just what’s going to happen. Until then people need to simmer when it comes to calling out Star Wars for needing to be more inclusive, since the prequels, the current trilogy, and the one hit show that people happen to love have all done a much better job at being much more inclusive than ever before.