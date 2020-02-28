It Seems That Kevin Hart’s Life Perspective Has Changed Since Accident

It’s not every day that a person sees how fragile life can be from a personal perspective and it does sound as though Kevin Hart has been given a serious wake up call in the aftermath of the accident that put him out of action for a while in 2019. The diminutive funny man has since had a huge change of heart, no pun intended, concerning his life and his career and has been taking things in a different course according his wife and Jumanji costars. Staring down the dreaded specter that so many would argue vehemently about these days isn’t for the faint of heart or those that believe they’re invincible and like it or not, coming from personal experience it does change a person in ways that are hard to define. Some people see their life flash before their eyes in a moment and crumble, others find a new meaning that gives them a more well-defined purpose and in some cases a new lease on life. Kevin Hart appears to have gone with the latter since his recovery and has managed to put himself on what he feels, and could possibly be, the right track. It’s hard to say but so far it would sound as though he’s though about a great many things and come to the conclusion that changing his life around was what he needed, and it’s met with a great deal of approval and support from his wife and his friends and costars. Dwayne Johnson, as per Jon Fuge of MovieWeb, had this to say:
“Kev and I have had some pretty moving conversations about his life journey and purpose after his accident. The experience he went through was both sobering and enlightening. When someone stares death in the eyes-and lives-you instantly become newly informed on just how fragile life is. Give an optimistic person a new lease on life and then get outta the way, because they’re gonna be rollin’. Kev is rollin’.”
Kevin Hart has been considered a great comedian and actor for years now, though it really depends on who one speaks to when it comes to how his life was bound to turn out if he didn’t change at some point. It would appear that things were going pretty well, but there were obviously a few things that he saw, upon reflection, that he could be doing better, and he’s been resolved to either change or fix those things in his life that he believes could benefit others and himself in a big way. His wife has been impressed by his renewed presence at home and his costars are definitely on board with the new perspective he’s gained. It’s a big hope that this change will remain in place for a while to come and will effectively point him in the direction he needs to become the man he wants to be. It’s regrettable sometimes that it takes a near-death experience to make people realize what they have and why they shouldn’t squander it, but at the same time such a moment can really open a person’s eyes and make them realize what they do have in life and why it’s important to cherish it and make certain that such a life is fully appreciated. People tend to spout platitudes whenever possible concerning how precious life is and how we should be thankful but it’s a question as to how many people believe this and how many are attempting to make others believe in their own sincerity while basking in the attention it gives them.
At this point it does sound as though Kevin really has taken on a new course in life and is riding it out as much as he can with as much appreciation as he can muster for the chance to make a change and continue onward with a life that he might have lost at some point last year had things gone differently. The truth of this however is that being laid up for a good deal of time can also make a person think about loss, about regret, and about anything and everything they would do differently if they had the chance. It’s a learning experience to be certain and one that hopefully people who go through them will take and apply to their lives moving forward. Some people do, some don’t, and the difference is usually seen in the lives that they lead in the days and months, and even years to come. So far it does sound as though Kevin has pledged himself to really change and what’s been seen thus far is that he’s not playing around when it comes to keeping his word. The hope of course is that he stays on that path and continues to better himself as the years continue to roll by.