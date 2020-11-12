It Took 40,000 COVID Tests to Finish Filming Jurassic World: Dominion

The cast and crew of Jurassic World: Dominion, didn’t feel like taking any chances when it came to their health during filming since the staggering number of COVID tests that were used during the process reached well into the tens of thousands, around 40,000 to be at least close to accurate. Each and every day the set was going it sounds like the cast and crew had to be subjected to a test just to get on the set, which sounds about right since in order to get this movie filmed it was likely that the director wanted as many people as could be had in order to keep things going. Considering that this third movie is going to be featuring a larger group than the last couple since the original actors from Jurassic Park are coming back, it’s likely that they were also taking care to watch over the older members of both cast and crew as well since the virus is still known to affect those that are within a certain age group. When all is said and done though the fact that Dominion has pretty much finished says that things went off without too many problems since those that were tested and found positive for the virus were sent to quarantine until such time as they could return.
Things have been going at a much slower pace since the coronavirus appeared to shut things down in a big way, and the entertainment industry felt the hit even more so than others since being unable to gather in enclosed spaces or in great numbers and having to wear masks all the time when near people has been rough. For the average individual it’s been tough since people have lost their jobs, folks have been unable to see loved ones in the hospital, and many people have to take drastic to bothersome measures when simply going to work. 2020 started off well enough since a lot of people were thinking that we might see things progress as they normally do, but obviously, as things began to fly off the rails it was bound to have some sort of effect that people would find both disruptive and severely annoying. To speak of the virus in such terms might feel dismissive and downright rude since a large number of people have either lost their lives or have lost those close to them due to various complications brought about by COVID-19, and many more are still worried about what the rest of the year and 2021 might bring along since the virus doesn’t appear to be going anywhere.
What that will mean for Dominion’s chances of a theater release is one of the many things that are up in the air at this time since if the theaters can reopen then something else will need to be done so that people can begin to enjoy the movies that have already been delayed more than once. If Dominion is anything like the movies that have come before it will be an experience that people will want to have in the theater since the sound system and the big screen is so much better for such a movie as many people that remember the original Jurassic Park can attest to. Those of us that are old enough to remember when the first movie came out in the theaters can likely remember the rumbling that went on thanks to THX and Dolby, which generated the kind of sound effects that could be heard one or two theaters over. That kind of experience is what people want when they go to the theater, along with the darkened room in which the screen appears to come to life. For Dominion, it’s hopeful that such an experience will be possible since otherwise quite a bit is lost when the production comes to a home system, no matter how good it might be. What’s really saddening at this time is that no one can predict with any accuracy just when the theaters will open up again and when we’ll be able to get back to what we consider life as usual. The hope of course is that the virus won’t be a long-lasting event that will fundamentally change how we live, though some folks have already been talking as though this might already be the case.
Bringing the cast members of both Jurassic Park and World together is definitely a great way to end this current saga, even if the idea is that this will be opening up the cinematic universe to even more movies and possibly TV spinoffs down the road. Seeing the original actors with the current actors should be a kick since it will be interesting to see how their mannerisms pair up. Just imagine how well Dr. Grant might get along with Owen considering their different approach to velociraptors. Oh yeah, that could work.