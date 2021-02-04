It Was Just a Matter of Time Before a Frasier Revival

Is it time for a Frasier revival? Is a third act going to be enough to settle this character down finally? After all we’ve seen from Frasier over the years, and we managed to see a lot once he was given his own show, it’s fair to think that the next version we get of the guy should be the last. But nothing is a done deal yet since it does sound as though Kelsey Grammer is in talks to create the next show, but nothing has been laid down in concrete form just yet, at least not where people can see. There’s a reason for those in show business to be cagey sometimes, since announcing shows such as this, which were popular back in the day when Frasier was still widely popular, could be disastrous if they haven’t been given the go-ahead just yet. On one hand, it would be great to get feedback from people who might say yea or nay to the idea, but on the other hand, it’s likely that the kind of attention that was given might scare off those that are seeking to invest in the show, meaning it could tank before the first season is in the books. That would be a serious faux pas to be certain, but it doesn’t appear as though such a thing might happen.
It’s uncertain just yet as to where the show might take place, but it doesn’t sound as though it will be based in Seattle any longer, as Frasier will have moved on t another part of his life which might not even include his costars at this point, but like many things that’s not entirely certain just now. Since John Mahoney, who played Martin Crane, passed away a few years back, it’s likely that he would still be dealing with the loss in some way, but whether or not Niles and Daphne would have anything to do with the show is hard to say. Given that the two finally hooked up after so much tension over so many seasons it feels likely that they might not be needed for this continuing story. But it does feel as though Frasier might have more to do with his son this time around since the kid was mentioned quite a bit over the course of the show but wasn’t always shown that much. It’s anyone’s guess how the story will go if it does happen, but since Paramount+ is taking over CBS All Access, it sounds as though it would be attempting to snag up the next showing of Frasier to help fill up its roster. Thinking that Frasier could be a go by March is beyond reality, but perhaps at some point this year we’ll be talking more about how this will be happening and who we can expect to see on the cast list.
For 11 seasons the Frasier show was a favorite of many people since it featured lively characters that helped to push forth one storyline after another. With the passing of John Mahoney and the marriage of Daphne and Niles though it does appear as though things would need to change in a big way since apart from Roz and his son, Frasier didn’t have a lot of reason to stick around. One has to wonder just how far he would be going though and where he might set up shop once again, and how he would do it this time as well. Consider the fact that going from being a radio psychiatrist to something else might be a bit of transition since unless he stays in radio it’s very likely that he would need to find some sort of space to rent or buy in order to continue his practice. Plus, he would need other noted actors around him to make the show really work, since as entertaining as Grammer is, and he can be very funny as well as dramatic, he kind of needs someone there in order to really be enjoyable sometimes. It does feel as though a big change is needed, but it also doesn’t feel likely that the character of Frasier Crane is going to move away from psychiatry in an effort to do some soul-searching, especially since he’s never been much of a physical character in terms of work or anything else.
The fact that this is even being discussed is evidence that it’s going to happen, so there’s no longer any ‘if’ involved, only a ‘when’. Some folks might not think it’s a great idea, and some might be waiting with baited anticipation. But the fact is that when it does happen there are bound to be quite a few fans that will be sitting down to see what Frasier has to offer this time around.