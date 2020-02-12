It Would Appear an Elf on the Shelf Movie is Going to Happen

Does anyone else see an Elf on the Shelf movie being sickeningly sweet and cute or somehow a bit mischievous given the number of posts featuring the iconic elf pulling one prank after another? Jessica Fisher of GeekTyrant is one of the many that’s reported on the idea that this movie is in fact going to happen, and to be fair it’s not a horrible idea. As far as Christmas traditions go this is one that’s been building for the last few years and has been kind of funny given the number of social media posts depicting an elf getting up to some sort of mischief. Some of the posts are obviously meant strictly for adult viewing, but there are still plenty of people that manage to keep things clean and show their elf doing something fairly naughty but not so over the edge. A CGI or hybrid CGI/live action movie could be a nice addition to the holidays that might be able to give people something new that’s not entirely bound by a formula that’s going to be predictable from start to finish. Of course that’s a hope, it’s not the likely reality that could happen. From a personal standpoint it almost feels as though CGI would be the best way to go with this movie, if only to keep it from looking kind of cheesy.
Christmas movies tend to fit into a few different categories, sweet and charming being among them. Elf on the Shelf is a story created by two sisters based on their own family traditions, but it’s been taken into the homes of many people and been given roughly the same meaning if only in several different ways. It’s always nice to find that someone is thinking of a new idea to bring forth and to give the audience, who will easily accept many ideas so long as they’re something that might be enjoyable over and over. With the attention that Elf on the Shelf has received over the years it’s easy to think that this will be a movie that will be given a great deal of attention when it comes to detail and story so as to make sure that people will want to watch it every year around the holiday season. It sounds ambitious, but it could be that this will take the place of the same cartoons and animated features that have been entertaining us for so long. Or rather, instead of taking their place it will possibly join the pantheon of cute Christmas movies designed for kids that have been immortalized from one generation to the next.
At the moment it would appear that many directors are vying for the chance to take on this project but there’s not much other than the fact that it is going to happen that can be reported on just now. The idea is enough to garner a lot of interest, but it definitely feels as though there’s not enough of a solid story to really go on just yet. That could easily change in the next couple of months since writing out the plot and premise isn’t the hardest thing, it’s getting every element of the story to line up in a way that will insure its approval and the idea that the audience will respond to it in a positive manner. Many upon many movies have been developed and released during the holidays only to be rejected for one reason or another since the idea might have appeared to be sound, but the overall execution of said idea just wasn’t good enough to hold the attention of the audience for that long. Thinking that Elf on the Shelf is the kind of story that could possibly enlighten people to the fact that it is a touching and very popular tradition and that it’s worth its own movie is going to be a bit of a challenge since there are still plenty of people that don’t fully believe that the story is worth all that much. Anthony Fisher of Reason has more to say about this.
Some might believe that this Christmas tradition is cute and endearing, while others just see it as kind of creepy and a little disturbing since it does lend itself out to a slightly unnerving feeling as it has to do with an elf that is essentially watching the children in a house to make sure they’re being good enough to warrant presents from Santa Claus. As a children’s story it’s obviously uplifting and cute, but from an adult perspective, which unfortunately relies pretty heavily on logic and rational thought, the idea of something or someone being in your house and watching over you can be positive or insanely negative since the paranoia that a lot of people in this world entertain could be stoked by something like this. But looking on the positive side it could be a cute movie.