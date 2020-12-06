It’s Hard for Us to Picture Channing Tatum in a Monster Movie

Can you see Channing Tatum in a monster movie? A lot of people would probably say yes simply because it’s Channing Tatum and they want to see him in another movie anyway, but it’s a bit confusing to think of which one he would be best in. Plus, it does sound as though this movie will be very tongue in cheek since it’s not bound to be an entirely serious attempt such as The Invisible Man or even the failed venture The Mummy. Since The Wolfman kind of fizzled out, it might be worth bringing it back, but the word is that this will be a contemporary look at the monster movies and will be bringing things to the current day in an effort to depict the monster movie with a bit of humor to it. But wondering if Channing is playing a villain, a monster, or the hero is impossible to say at this point since there hasn’t been any mention of what the movie will even be about. Without that kind of information, it’s impossible to really say will be expected, but with what little we have to go on at the moment it does feel as though there are some roles that Channing could bring to life, such as the aforementioned Wolfman, or perhaps some other character that might be right up his alley.
Frankenstein’s monster sounds like a stretch, but it could work, while the Phantom of the Opera might work, but it does feel a bit awkward. Dracula doesn’t feel like the right fit, but maybe a retelling of The Creature from the Black Lagoon, or something along those lines, might be what’s in store. So far many articles are stating the same thing over and over concerning the fact that the details aren’t really forthcoming at this moment, but personally, I’d rather think about what kind of role he could possibly take on since if he’s going to be playing the lead he could very well take on the role of a monster or one of the heroic individuals that exist to fight the monster and win the fair maiden, or at least protect her. Seeing him as the Wolfman might be kind of interesting since it does feel as though it would play to his strengths given that he can be a physical character and it might lean more towards his style of acting, which isn’t always as solid as people want to think and is definitely more of the broski style. Think of it kind of like Teen Wolf meets the modern age, only with a slightly darker lean than one might expect. Hopefully, those that are making the movie are considering keeping things kind of dark since otherwise a funny and comedic monster movie isn’t horrible, but it does kind of take some of the bite out of it.
Phantom of the Opera doesn’t feel really likely unless it was given a completely contemporary makeover and update so that it wouldn’t end up sounding too cheesy. But if he was bound to be the phantom it feels as though it might be horribly awkward since not only does he sound wrong for the role in any manner, but casting him as the heroic lead that has to save the young woman from the phantom would play more to his strengths as an actor. Seeing him as a vampire gives the feeling that he might be seen as a Twilight knockoff or a poor imitation of any vampire that’s been seen in the mainstream over the years. There are plenty of roles he could play between the many monster movies, but seeing him as convincing is kind of difficult at this time, but it’s likely best to reserve any judgment or even comment until we’ve seen what he has to offer. The thing about Channing Tatum is that he usually plays certain roles such as a fighter, a soldier, or a kid from the streets best since he comes off as kind of a rough and tough individual that knows how to dance, knows how to use his head in certain situations but is never too terribly bright no matter that he’s definitely intelligent. There’s every chance that he could work in a monster movie as one character or another, but it’s going to take some convincing.
Stereotyping actors isn’t always a great thing to do since it can lead to a limited run as a certain type of character or the inability to see them as anything else since they tend to play the same type of character over and over. Channing has stretched his acting muscles a couple of times and has gone fringe now and then in roles that have made fans go ‘wow’ in a very sarcastic manner. But seeing him in a monster movie might be kind of a switch.