It’s Harry Potter But With American Actors Deepfake Video

It’s an interesting question to ask since it’s likely that someone has bothered to pose this question in the past but it’s been largely ignored since Harry Potter was written by an English author and pulled from her experiences to create a magical world that utilized various celebrities that are known far and wide. But the interesting question is what might happen if Harry Potter had featured adult actors from America. Deepfake didn’t exactly go in-depth on this one or even worry about making things fit perfectly, which means that this was more of a fun project that was meant to give a look at a hypothetical that might have been had things been entirely different and perhaps existed in some alternate universe. The selected cast members in this clip are kind of interesting since seeing Morgan Freeman as Dumbledore, Adam Driver as Snape, Meryl Streep as McGonagall, and Nicolas Cage as Voldemort was kind of creepy but also something that might be inspired. Just off the bat, Freeman would be great since his calm and soothing voice and the knowing looks he gives so often would make him perfect for such a role, especially when it comes to feigning ignorance of anything or acting superior without having to be haughty about it. Driver would definitely be more emotional than Alan Rickman ever was, and would likely end up being called out for being an emo version of Snape. He’s a great actor, but he’s even better when he’s composed and doesn’t get to rail and scream like a child throwing a tantrum. Meryl Streep as McGonagall almost feels as though she’d be even more condescending and perhaps a bit aloof, as though she couldn’t be bothered more often than not by anything that wasn’t terribly serious.
Keanu Reeves pulling out a John Wick attitude for Sirius Black might be a little much, but seeing Samuel L. Jackson as Professor Moody would be perfect since after Brendan Gleeson he would be one of the best suited for the role. There were so many others that it was hard to remember them all, but one of my personal favorites, Molly Weasley, being played by Melissa McCarthy would be kind of intriguing. The list of celebrities just keeps going on as Deepfake obviously took some time to decide who would fit each role perfectly. It’s fun to watch the clip to be certain since it gets the imagination moving in ways that a lot of people might not have thought about on their own. What’s also interesting about this is how it would have affected the dynamic of the whole movie if American actors had been used for the adult parts of the Harry Potter movies since style and execution go a long way when it comes to taking on a role and making it work, and those actors that are seen in the clip are all professionals that know how to fit into just about any role. But it does feel as though Harry Potter might have been slightly goofier had the American actors taken these roles on since despite how impressive they might have looked it’s still worth stating that the story was crafted for English actors no matter that others might have been able to take on one role or another. There is still a difference between many English actors and American actors these days since their upbringing, their introduction into acting, and even their inspiration can be vastly different depending on where they’ve come from and how they’ve learned throughout the years while honing their skills. It goes without saying that the right actors were selected for the roles they received no matter what critics and superfans have to say at the moment.
Seeing Jason Momoa as Hagrid was enough to make a person roll their eyes and grin a bit since the guy is great, but as a half-giant, it does feel that he would have been a little too over the top and could have had trouble really fitting in. But overall the American influence on Harry Potter feels as out of place as anything possibly can since the fact that the actors selected are great in their own ways, they’re also not quite the caliber of actors that were needed since the people who did get the roles made it work beautifully and felt as though they belonged there. The fact remains to this day that unless an idea is created in a manner that allows it to be entirely malleable and diverse enough that it can accommodate pretty much anyone in a role, then there are going to have to be unwritten rules to abide by since the whole idea of a story that’s written in a specific way kind of demands that the actors that are selected fit the parts they’re given.