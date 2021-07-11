It’s Pretty Evident That The D’Amelios Are Being Targeted as the Next Kardashians

2021 marked a sad event for lots of reality TV lovers. After being on the air for nearly 15 years, Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired its final episode. Although saying goodbye to one of reality TV’s most famous families has been tough for lots of people, it looks like there might be a new crew getting ready to fill that void. The D’Amelio family is about to enter the world of reality TV, and their existing fan base is very excited. At the moment, the D’Amelio family is nowhere near as popular as the Kardashians. So, I know there are a lot of people out there who haven’t heard of them just yet. Don’t worry though, we’re going to give you all of the deets. Here’s why we think the D’Amelios are shaping up to be the next Kardashians.
Who Is The D’Amelio Family?
At the moment, Charli is the most well-known member of the D’Amelio family, but she’s getting ready to take her loved ones to the top with her. Over the last couple of years, Charli has built an incredibly large platform on social media. She has almost 120 million followers on TikTok, and her content has gotten nearly 10 billion likes. She also has over 42 million followers on Instagram. In fact, her online following is so large that she secured three Guinness World records in 2021 because of her TikTok account.
Charli first started gaining popularity for her dance skills and dance-related content, but she has since expanded into other areas. Unlike lots of other young influencers, Charli has let the world into her personal life. She has introduced her family to the internet as well. Her sister, Dixie, has also built a large social media following and they are largely considered two of the most popular people on TikTok.
Thanks to all of the success she’s seen online, Charli has gotten some amazing opportunities in real life. In addition to the world records, Charli has been in music videos for Jennifer Lopez and Bebe Rexha. She has also made several TV appearances. Now, she’s gearing up to make her biggest one yet as she prepares to become a reality TV star.
How The D’Amelios Are Being Targeted At The Next Kardashians
The D’Amelio family is getting ready to enter the reality TV world thanks to Hulu. The streaming service has ordered a new reality series based on the family. According to The Verge, Huli is “seemingly hoping to capture a little bit of what Keeping Up with the Kardashians did for E! back in 2007.” The show was originally announced at the end of 2020 and an official trailer was released in May 2021. However, a premiere date for the series has yet to be announced.
According to the press release for the show, “The D’Amelio Show joins our growing slate of docuseries about the human experience and we’re incredibly excited to partner with the D’Amelio family to offer viewers an authentic look at the complicated lives of these two relatable young women thrust to the top of the social media algorithm.”
As a family, the D’Amelios have become popular on YouTube, and their dynamic appears to a wide range of viewers. This means that they should have no trouble recreating that same magic when it comes to their TV Show. Lots of people are looking forward to getting more of a glimpse into their lives, and they seem more than ready to share.
Can The D’Amelios And The Kardashians Really Compare?
When it comes to reality TV, the Kardashians have left behind some very big shoes to fill. Having a show run for over a decade and be popular the entire time isn’t as easy as it may have looked. Although the Kardashians and D’Amelios don’t have much in common on the surface, they do when it comes to being able to build large followings.
The D’Amelios already have an advantage over the Kardashians in the sense that they’re already famous because of social media. The internet was a very different place back in 2007 when KUWTK debuted. There was no such thing as Instagram and Twitter was only about a year old. The fact that the D’Amelios have millions of followers basically guarantees that their show will have an audience. Now that KUWTK had ended, it’s opened up some room for another family to come through and shine.
Only time will tell if the D’Amelios are able to live up to the hype. For now, though, they’re prepared to show the world why they deserve the spotlight.