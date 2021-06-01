It’s Time to Turn Disney’s Gargoyles into a Live Action Movie

It kind of feels that the Gargoyles story is moving in the right direction when it comes to bringing it back to the attention of the consumers, but one has to wonder when it’s going to happen that we’ll see a live-action version of the show, if ever. To be fair, it does feel like the right time, since Disney is surging and bringing back several ideas that have changed according to the current era. There is the idea that this show might have to be a hybrid of CGI and live-action since the main characters, the titular gargoyles, don’t really feel as though they’d be represented in the best way by using practical effects. From their different sizes to their appearance, practical effects likely wouldn’t cover what was needed, at least not in a way that would prove effective when it comes to really showing what the creatures are all about. Plus, the use of CGI could allow Keith David to come back and apply his voice to the character of Goliath, along with the others if their voice actors were interested in this project. The idea of a movie has been floated before, but obviously nothing has come of it quite yet, though people continue to bring it around now and then, as though to see if it’s going to stick this time. That’s about all that one can expect sometimes since Disney has been quite busy for a while now, and thinking that Gargoyles, a show that lasted for three seasons, would be given the type of consideration it needs to become a movie, is hopeful at best. It’s a hope that’s not about to die out just yet, but when the best that one can expect is the board game that’s on its way to the public, it’s hard to stay positive that Disney will finally pull the trigger on this idea.
Stating that there’s nothing in the budget for such a movie would likely be one of the worst explanations, not to mention that it would be a horrible lie, since Disney has undertaken many projects lately that have continued to make the corporation money, even with the hit that was taken during the pandemic. Quite a few people couldn’t help but think that the Mouse House was going to suffer a huge loss during the last year since the closures of their theme parks were hitting the company hard and without mercy each and every month they had to remain closed. But now that things are turning back around it’s fair to say that Disney came through without being too banged up, and it’s also fair to say that it’s time to start thinking about other projects that have been on hold for far too long. A Gargoyles movie feels like it might need a bit of hype to really get it off the ground, but once people were made aware of it there is a good chance that it would be a great movie to release on Disney+ as a streaming experience if the worry is that it won’t perform well at the box office. If nothing else it would allow the movie to happen and, if it performed well and was watched by a large number of people, it could be pushed in a direction that might increase the popularity and therefore justify another movie, or perhaps a revival of the series. It sounds as though Keith David is ready and willing to return to the role of Goliath, but is just waiting for the chance. It’s uncertain as to whether the rest of the cast, those who are able, would want to come back to the story and make it work again. The movie would need a direction to follow, something that would justify bringing the group back in the first place, and while some might think that there’s a story there that’s ready to go, it’s likely that whoever was given control over the story would want to do things their way.
So it is a possibility that Gargoyles could come back, but the direction that the story would take needs to be nailed down, and a cast needs to be found. Bringing this idea to the screen once again would be kind of a challenge since from animation to live-action isn’t the big issue, it’s making it all fit together from the story to the effects that would be kind of difficult. It depends on the cast, the director, and what kind of vision would be brought to the story that would make the difference no doubt, and while there’s a story to be told there, one can certain that a director would want to take a route that people haven’t seen before and deliver a movie that folks aren’t expecting.