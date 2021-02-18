Its Turns Out Rian Johnson’s Star Wars Trilogy is Still Happening

When asking anyone what could be the best news scenario for the Star Wars franchise to come along in recent years, some might have said that it would have been that Rian Johnson’s plans for a Star Wars trilogy had been scrapped. But of course, those hopes have been dashed much as they were when the much-maligned The Last Jedi came out since it would appear that Johnson’s trilogy is still very much one of the many plans on the horizon when it comes to Star Wars. First, let’s be fair and honest here, The Last Jedi had a lot wrong with it, and we’ve called it out as much as anyone, but there were moments of hope within the movie, once we moved past the idea that Luke had become a crazed hermit that drank green milk from a giant sea cow and appeared to be afraid to even think about getting back into the fray. The hits only kept coming when people decided to defend this development by stating that Luke ‘needed’ to come to this point in his life, to hit rock bottom before he could come back. In a sense, it meant that turning one of the greatest and bravest heroes of the Rebellion into a sniveling old hermit after he lost his academy and his students was a good idea, and it was necessary. This is just one reason why anyone saying that Johnson’s trilogy is still coming might send shudders of equal amounts of revulsion, fear, and anger down the spine of many Star Wars fans, from the most toxic to the most casual.
The movie had its inspirational and impressive moments, but apart from that, it caused a lot of people to lose faith in the decision-making process that led to the movie that a lot of people felt almost ruined the franchise. But to hear that Johnson is still coming back to create an entire trilogy is bound to make a lot of fans wonder just what Lucasfilm is thinking about now that Filoni and Favreau have finally helped to put things back on track with The Mandalorian. Plus, with all the shows and movies already being planned and developed, one has to wonder if Johnson’s trilogy can even fit into the idea once again, but the answer is, of course they can. It’s a big galaxy after all, and there’s a lot of open space for another story to unfold, so long as it’s not going to attempt to revolutionize what’s already there and try to twist and warp the franchise to its own ends once again. The hope is that Johnson is going to learn from his mistakes and realize that Star Wars isn’t quite like the other movies he’s excelled with, meaning it has its own story, its own feel, and can’t really be made using the same old techniques that he’s used for his other movies. In an ideal world, it does feel as though he might come to think that when switching from something such as Knives Out back to Star Wars that he’ll need to adjust his thinking. If that can happen then it might be a serious boost to his ability to deliver a quality movie.
On the subject of Star Wars though, it might be interesting to see what he’ll do simply because there are no more original characters to wreck unless he creates a story that relies upon various characters that we haven’t seen or heard from in a while that could be under his control if he gets his way. Seriously, even talking about Rian Johnson creating another Star Wars movie feels as though it should be allowed just to see if he can finally get the hang of it, but with the knowledge that he’s likely going to do something that will anger the fans again. It’s dismissive to say that he absolutely can’t do it, but it’s nerve-wracking to think about giving him another chance and that Lucasfilm is already on board with this idea. The trilogy is coming, there’s no denying that, but when it will come is anyone’s guess at this time since all that’s really known is that it hasn’t been scrapped despite the thought of many that it probably should have been. All a person can really do is have a bit of faith that Johnson will finally realize just why people were so angered by his last attempt and will find a way to remedy this. If he can come back and create a trilogy that can erase all that anger and hostility then the guy deserves some type of cinematic medal, if only because he’ll have learned from his mistakes. That’s a lot to hope for, but a lot of people might agree that it’s the best we’ve got at the moment. Every story deserves to be heard, but there are some that need to adjust a bit to avoid the anger they might inspire.