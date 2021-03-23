For nearly a decade, Iyanla Vanzant has offered words of healing and encouragement to the guests of her show, Iyanla, Fix My Life. The series welcomes people who are struggling to deal with familial, personal, and/or relationship issues and Iyanla has become widely known for her sayings, anecdotes, and tough love approach. However, Iyanla has decided that the eighth season of the show will be her last. Fortunately for her fans, that doesn’t mean that she has plans to disappear from the spotlight. She still has plans to help as many people as she can, but she looks forward to trying new methods of doing so. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Iyanla Vanzant.
1. She Was Born In A Taxi
Some people have incorrectly assumed that Iyanla is originally from the southern United States. In reality, however, she was born in the back of a taxi in Brooklyn, NY. Sadly, Iyanla’s mother died just two years after Iyanla’s birth after a battle with breast cancer. She was raised by relatives on her father’s side of the family although her father was largely absent from her life.
2. Iyanla Isn’t The Name She Was Given At Birth
Although she has been known to the world as Iyanla for more than 20 years, her given name was actually Rhonda Eva Harris. The name Iyanla was given to her in the early 80s and means ‘great mother’. The last name Vanzant is a result of her marriage to Charles Vanzant. The couple was married from 1973 to 1979.
3. She Has Acting Experience
When it comes to on-screen work, most people are familiar with Iyanla from her show and different talk show appearances. What some don’t realize is that she’s also done some acting over the years. She’s appeared in a handful of TV shows including Claws and Jane the Virgin. She also made an appearance in the 2017 movie Girls Trip.
4. She Was A Lawyer
Iyanla has a law degree from City University of New York Law School (Queens College). During an interview with the Detroit Free Press, Iyanla credited law school with helping her become an analytical thinker. After graduating, she went on to work as a lawyer although she eventually left the legal field behind.
5. She And Oprah Weren’t Always On Good Terms
From the outside looking in, Oprah and Iyanla Vanzant seem to have a great relationship. While that may be true now, that wasn’t always the case. In the early 2000s, Iyanla appeared to be Oprah’s next protege. She appeared on Oprah’s show several times and she was on the fast track for success. Unfortunately, the two parted ways after a disagreement on when Iyanla should launch her own show. After a decade of not speaking, the two met up around 2011 and hashed things out.
6. She’s An Honorary AKA
Black Greek letter organizations have had a special place in the African American community for more than 100 years. While Iyanla has never officially pledged with any sorority. She is an honorary member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. The organization has several other well-known honorary members including Brandy Norwood, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lynn Whitfield.
7. She’s Quitting Fix My Life Due To Negativity
The end of Fix My Life isn’t coming because the show has been canceled. Instead, it was a personal decision by Iyanla to walk away. According to Urban Hollywood 411, Iyanla said, “I don’t want people calling me names and talking about me. I’m just very sensitive to energy. I don’t deserve it and I don’t want it. So now, if you want a piece of me, you’ve got to come to me and you got to pay for it.”
8. She Has Her Own App
Iyanla loves reaching people in as many ways as possible, and technology has given her more options than ever before. Iyanla has an app called Mind Matter Meditations which offers guided meditation sessions from Iyanla herself. The app currently costs $9.99 on the App Store.
9. She Has Three Children
Iyanla has always been somewhat private about her personal life, but one thing she’s always been clear about is the fact that she’s a proud mother. Iyanla has three children. Sadly, Iyanla’s daughter, Gemma, passed away on Christmas Day in 2003 after a battle with colon cancer. Gemma was only 30-years-old at the time.
10. She Has Her Own Business
Iyanla isn’t just a motivational speaker, she’s also an entrepreneur. She is the founder of a Maryland-based company called Inner Visions Worldwide. According to the business’ website, “Inner Visions is a spiritual community where every individual is supported and encouraged to be their highest and best self. It is a place where people come together in the spirit of love and support as they move toward a common goal of learning to stand powerfully in their divinity and greatness.”