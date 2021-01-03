Izabella Miko is the type of person who was born to entertain. Her passion for the arts became clear at an early age and it was equally as clear that she had a very special talent. Since landing her first major role in the 2000 film Coyote Ugly, Izabella has continued to work her way up to bigger opportunities. These days, she has over 50 acting credits to her name and has appeared in popular TV shows such as Chicago Fire, Deadwood, and NCIS: Los Angeles. No matter what kind of role she’s playing Izabella always brings her a-game and she’s known for putting on a good show. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Izabella Miko.
1. Her Parents Also Work In The Arts
Some parents have difficulty accepting the idea that their child wants to pursue a career in the creative space. Fortunately for Izabella, that isn’t something she had to deal with due to the fact that both of her parents have had successful careers as actors in their home country of Poland.
2. She Is A Trained Ballerina
While it was always clear that Izabella was born to be a performer, dancing was always her true passion. She began training as a ballerina at a very young age and she quickly excelled. She was on the path to becoming a very accomplished ballerina when an injury forced her to stop dancing. Overcoming the injury was one of the biggest challenges that Izabella has ever had to deal with, but it ultimately led her towards becoming an actress.
3. She Is Passionate About Taking Care Of The Environment
Since the earth is the only planet that can sustain human life, it’s important that we take good care of it, right? Izabella would definitely agree. She is very passionate about caring for the environment and is often considered an environmental activities for the work she’s done to help protect the earth and spread awareness.
4. She Loves Learning Languages
If you’ve ever tried to learn another language you know just how challenging it can be. As a result, many people eventually give up before they have a good grasp of the language they’re trying to learn. Izabella Miko isn’t most people, though. She loves learning new languages and is fluent in English, Polish, and French.
5. She Started A Non-Profit
Izabella is a creative person at heart, but she’s also about her business. She started a non-profit organization called EkoMiko which is dedicated to her passion of preserving the environment. She also has a candle company of the same name that makes and sells eco-friendly candles.
6. She Is A Trapeze Artist
Izabella is seriously a woman of many talents. Not only is she an actress and a dancer, but there’s yet another way she enjoys expressing her creative side. Izabella is a trained aerialist who enjoys doing trapeze and silks. She originally began training as part of a role but she ended up falling in love.
7. Coyote Ugly Was Her First Audition
When Izabella was 18-years-old, she moved to Los Angeles from Poland to pursue a career as a professional actress. For many people, moving to Los Angeles typically results of years of auditions and rejection before landing a part. Izabella, on the other hand, was very fortunate to be offered the role after her first audition which was for Coyote Ugly.
8. She Is An Avid Traveler
In addition to having lived in two countries, Izabella is also someone who likes to travel. Thanks to her career and her love for adventure she has gotten to see lots of different parts of the world. Some of the countries she’s been to include Mexico, Israel, and Indonesia.
9. She Loves Gardening
As someone who is passionate about the environment, it’s not much of a surprise that Izabella loves spending as much time outdoors as she can. Gardening is one of her favorite hobbies and it also goes hand in hand with her vegan lifestyle. Izabella grows a lot of her own food and she also loves to cook with fresh ingredients from her garden.
10. She Is A Very Compassionate Person
Izabella has a lot of great qualities, but one that stands out the most is her compassion. During an interview with Souls of Society she said, “I’ve always been very, very compassionate. I have empathy to the point of fault. I feel the pain of the world too much sometimes, but that’s the thing that drives me to help people to feel happy, joyful, and see beauty around them.”