10 Things You Didn’t Know about Izzy Meikle-Small

Young actresses are almost a dime a dozen these days, but there are some who stand out more than others. Izzy Meikle-Small is one of those standout actresses. She’s been part of the British television and movie game for some time now, and she’s not showing any signs of stopping down. She has made her name well-known in her area of the world, but she’s looking to see what she can do about becoming a household name the world over. Can she do it? We don’t know, but we do know that we can help you get to know the young star a little better.

1. She’s Young

Izzy Meikle-Small is young, but she looks a lot younger than she is. She’s in her mid-20s. She was born on March 22, 1996, which means she’s set to celebrate her 25th birthday in March 2021. However, she’s youthful enough in her appearance that she might be able to fool some of her fans into thinking she’s all of 14; and this is not a bad thing.

2. She’s Often Compared to Carey Mulligan

The two do bear a striking resemblance, and it was only made more obvious when the young actress played the younger version of Carey Mulligan in a project she did. The two could be sisters – twins a few years apart if we are going to be quite honest.

3. She’s Often Playing Younger Versions

If this young woman can claim any sort of fame in her life, it’s the fact that she is so often tapped to play the young version of so many of the world’s most famous actresses when they play a role that involves flashing back to their younger days. She’s very similar in appearance to Carey Mulligan, but she has the innate ability to look like the younger version of almost everyone in Hollywood. It’s amazing.

4. She’s Smart

When she was 16 and she was juggling many roles all at once, she still managed to get stellar grades while attempting school in her free time. She comes across as a young woman who has such a bright mind, and she seems to really know how to apply herself no matter how stressful and busy her life becomes. It’s such a great quality.

5. She Missed out on GoT Role

One thing that many fans aren’t aware of is that she was one of two actresses who were in the final stages of vying for the role of Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones,” and she did not get the role. Well, obviously, since she’s not the one who played the character. However, she only narrowly missed out on being the character, and that’s something kind of cool.

6. She’s Glad she Missed out on GoT Role

Now that we are being completely honest, we should mention that while she was initially upset that she did not get the role, she has since moved on. In fact, she’s moved on enough to be thankful she missed out. Why? Because she was only a young teen when the role was cast, and we all know that it’s a character who does a lot of work without may clothes on. She’s glad now that she didn’t get the role because she feels her parents would have been very upset with the amount of skin she’d have to show.

7. She Went to College

We already know she’s smart, but did you know she also went to college? While she was in between jobs, after work, before work, and everywhere she could find the time, she attended courses at Kings College. It’s located in London, and she struggled with the amount of work and the redundancy of all of it like the rest of us did when we were in college, too. She’s just like a regular person, right?

8. She’s the Daughter of an Actress

Something many people do not realize about her life is that she got her acting chops from her mother. Her mother was a theater actress who worked while she was raising her daughter. She was able to watch her mother perform in many productions locally throughout their Sussex community, and she loved the entire idea of what her mother did for a living.

9. She’s Always Been an Actress

From the time she was a child, she always took part in her school’s plays and productions. She was only eight when she asked her parents to find her a company that she could act within, and they did it. She was able to start landing gigs at that age, and she’s never looked back.

10. She’s Very Private

This is not a bad thing. The world is filled with people who share too much, and it’s refreshing to see a young person who values her own life and privacy over likes. She’s keeping to herself, and she’s been able to still work a lot, share what she feels good about sharing, and still keep things in her life for just herself. It’s important in her industry.

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

