With season eight of Below Deck officially underway, fans have been greeted with lots of new face. Izzy Wouters is one of the show’s newcomers and she’s excited about the opportunity to work with Lee Rosbach and the rest of the crew. Izzy has been working in the industry for the last several years and she seems to have a good head on her shoulders and a desire to do well. Of course, a successful charter is about more than how well people do their jobs. The ability to get along with others is also essential, and only time will tell if that’s something Izzy is able to do. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Izzy Wouters.
1. She Is New To Reality TV
Over the last several years, being on reality TV has become a very lucrative opportunity. As a result, some people have made a career out of jumping from one reality TV show to the next. That doesn’t seem to be the case with Izzy, however. According to her IMDB page, Below Deck is her first and only reality TV appearance.
2. She Got Into The Yachting Industry By Accident
Izzy isn’t someone who was raised around boats or always dreamed of working in the yachting industry. Instead, she fell into the business by accident after her love for traveling led her to an opportunity to work on a yacht. After that first job, Izzy was hooked and she hasn’t looked back.
3. It Took Her 5 Months To Be Cast In The Show
If you thought becoming a cast member on Below Deck was easy, you might want to think again. Izzy had to go through a five month process before being told that she would be on the show. During that time, she had to undergo a background check as well as multiple psych evaluations.
4. She Is Originally From New Zealand
One of the cool things about Below Deck is that cast members come from a wide variety of places. Izzy was born in New Zealand but was raised primarily in Australia. She feels a close connection to both countries and is thankful for how the cultures have come together to make her who she is.
5. She Is A Certified Yacht Master
Even though she only has four years of experience in the yachting industry, Izzy has already made some accomplishments. After her first job, she became a certified yacht master. This certification will allow her to have more opportunities as she moves up in her career.
6. She Says Everything about The Show Is Real
Reality TV has gotten a reputation for being a little on the fake side. At this point, most people who watch these shows do so with the understanding that they aren’t actually real. Izzy, however, insists that everything shown on Below Deck is legit. According to Monsters and Critics she said, “Everything that happens on the show is real. We’re just real normal people trying to make a living, and this is our job. It’s not like we’re Instagram models or anything like that, and that’s what appealed to me about the show,”
7. She Doesn’t Have A Big Following On Social Media
Izzy is a very active Instagram user and she has lots of great content from the various adventures she’s gone on over the years. Despite all of that, she has just over 1,600 followers on Instagram. As the season continues, there’s a very good chance that her follower account will grow tremendously.
8. She Is A Private Person
Just because Izzy has chosen to be on reality TV doesn’t mean that she likes to have her entire life put on display. So far, it seems like Izzy is a relatively private person. Even though she is active on social media, she likes to keep her content focused on her travels and not her personal life.
9. She Loves Nature
Izzy is the type of person who genuinely loves to be outdoors. She enjoys going exploring and she has lots of appreciation for nature and everything that it has to offer. When she travels, she likes to spend her time looking at the natural scenery and checking out some of the local animals.
10. She Is Ambitious
Izzy has big dreams and she’s not afraid to chase them. She takes her job very seriously and she hopes to eventually move through the ranks. Perhaps one day, she can take over the role of chief stewardess although she’s going to have to go through Francesca Rubi to get there.