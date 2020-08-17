From the moment he made his first on screen appearance in 2010, Jack Lowden has been working in over drive. His hard work definitely hasn’t gone unnoticed. In just 10 years, he has managed to earn over two dozen acting credits. From the big screen to the small screen, Jack has shown that he can do it all. His talent and determination are unmatched and there’s no doubt that his resume will only to continue to grow. He has a main role in the upcoming TV miniseries, Small Axe, which tells the story about the struggles of London’s West Indian community from the late 60s to the early 80s. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jack Lowden.
1. He’s A Graduate Of The Royal Scottish Academy Of Music And Drama
Jack Lowden believes he was born to be a performer, and most people who have seen his work would agree. He has always been serious about his craft and enrolled in the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama to be formally trained. The school has produced several other notable alumni including James McAvoy and David Tennant.
2. He Feels More Most Comfortable When Acting
Some people may see acting as just a job, but for Jack Lowden, it truly is a way of life and it’s also become his comfort zone. He told Gentlemen’s Journal, “I feel more comfortable on stage than I do in life, and I don’t know why. It’s something I’ve never been able to explain”.
3. He Wanted To Be A Soccer Player
Even though Jack acknowledges that acting is his calling, he is also a big soccer fan. When he was a kid, he actually wanted to be a soccer player when he grew up. He told Standard.com, “It absolutely broke my heart when I realised I wasn’t going to be one…if someone waved a wand and I was able to play football really well, I’d bite their hand off and do that, over this.”
4. He Danced As A Kid
Acting isn’t the only kind of performing Jack has done. When he was a kid, he and his brother, Calum, took dance lessons at the Manor School of Ballet in Edinburgh. Jack’s dancing days may be behind him now, but his brother has gone on to become a professional dancer with the Royal Swedish Ballet.
5. He Was Conceived Via IVF
Lots of people are under the impression that IVF is a new procedure that was created over the last several years. However, that simply isn’t true. Successful IVF procedures began in the late 70s over a decade before Jack was born. He is proud to say that both he and his brother are IVF babies.
6. He Wishes There Were More Opportunities For Scottish Roles
Some people may assume that Jack is a British actor, but he is actually from Scotland. Unfortunately, there aren’t many opportunities for Scottish roles, and he has often found himself portraying British characters. While he is grateful for all of the work he’s gotten so far, he does wish that there were more Scottish productions.
7. He Didn’t Know Who Steven Morrissey Was
Jack portrayed legendary musician Steven Morrissey in the 2017 film, England Is Mine. But prior to auditioning for the role, he didn’t really know who Morrissey was. Jack told The Guardian, that he didn’t grow up listening to Morrissey and wasn’t that familiar with his work. However, he believes this actually worked in his favor. He said, “It was probably helpful that I wasn’t a massive fan. One trap you can fall into when playing someone iconic is to end up doing everything in an iconic way, no matter how pedestrian or mundane that thing is.”
8. He Loves Theater
Over the course of his career, Jack has become best-known for the work he’s done on screen. Like most actors, though, he became his career on stage and has a deep level of appreciation for theater. If he could, he would spend his entire career doing theater work.
9. He’s An Outdoors Kind Of Guy
As the saying goes, ‘all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy’ and the last thing Jack Lowden wants is to be a dull boy. When he gets time off from work, he loves to spend it outdoors enjoying the beauty of nature. Some of his favorite things to do include hiking and kayaking.
10. He Loves To Read
All of the readers out there know that there’s nothing better than kicking back and enjoying a good book. When Jack isn’t busy working or spending time outside being adventurous, he likes to read. He often shares pictures of the books he’s reading on Instagram and he seems to have extra appreciation for Scottish authors.