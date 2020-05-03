10 Things You Didn’t Know About Jack Mason

Finding true love is not easy, and Jack Mason would like someone with whom he can share his highs and lows. Being single and a musician qualified him to be on “The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart.” He was born in Brazil but is currently living in Dallas, where he performs at least six shows per week to support his son. Although his genre on his bio is country, he can gravitate towards other categories, including Blues, Rock, and pop. Here is everything else to know about the musician.
1. How he wound up in the music industry
Jack said that he did not choose music; it is the music that chose him. He was referring to how he was raised in a family that incorporated music in everything it did. With his parents being missionaries, they used to sing during daily devotionals, fundraisers, and parties as well. Therefore Jack fell in love with music permanently.
2. He could play the flute by the age of five
Thanks to the community he grew up having a classical music teacher, Jack was already enrolled in flute classes by the time he was five. However, he did not like it and prefers the guitar instead; he even refers to it as an extension of his arm on his website. He, therefore, uses it as his main instrument in his performances, and his Instagram is evidence of how much he loves his electric guitar. Furthermore, Jack can also play mandolin.
3. What he strives to achieve through his songs
Since some say that music is the only medicine that our hearts and souls need, Jack has made it his mission to be the one to give us the medication. Besides being a musician, he is a songwriter, and all he wants is for people to be entertained. He hopes that his listeners get the message of love and relax; considering that his performances have attracted crowds of more than 12,000 people, we can conclude that he has fulfilled his objective.
4. He strives to stay in shape
On his bio, the musician prides himself on being dedicated to a healthy diet and a strict workout routine. True to his word, his body does not lie, and he flaunts it on Instagram, saying even in quarantine he is keeping in shape. Someone commented that it is not easy and congratulated the musician for the obvious commitment. On the photo, you can spot the six-pack while in another he compares his physique, side by side, to that of Cristiano Ronaldo.
5. He is the oldest among the contestants
As children, we have the perfect life pictured in our minds, but nothing ever goes according to plan. Parents will insist on you having an education, getting a job, becoming financially stable, and then finding sometimes with whom you can start a family. Unfortunately, you cannot put a timeline on love; therefore, some will marry as young as 21, while others will get their soulmates later in life. Jack Mason, on the other hand, is 38, making him the oldest of the contestants, but he is still hoping to find someone to be his partner even in music.
6. He has several tattoos
Scout’s motto is “be prepared,” and it also the mantra that Jack lives by because, according to ABC, he got a necklace tattoo in case he forgets to wear one. The singer also has a star tattooed on the right shoulder while on his left upper arm, he has a large flower. There is some writing which is hard to read on the right forearm, but maybe one day, he will talk about the significance of his tattoos.
7. He never wanted to be a father
Jack is the father of a three-year-old son with whom he spends almost all of his time whenever he is not performing. He refers to the boy as his favorite person in the world and best friend, and from the numerous pictures that Jack has on Instagram, it is clear that he enjoys fatherhood. The musician, however, said in one post that he never wanted to be a father because he thought going on tours around the world and having wild nights out was the best life he could have. He was even depressed after his girlfriend found out she was pregnant. Jack, however, changed his perception of children when his son was born, saying that he found true love.
8. His love life
Whoever ends up being romantically involved with Jack Mason better be ready to have their pictures together on social media. He has several photos featuring a woman who seems to enjoy being a mother to his son; it is not clear if she is the mother to Jack’s son, but they look like a nice family. He even took her to Disneyworld, along with his son. However, that was more than one year ago, and since then, it has only been him, his guitar, and his son.
9. He does not spare his critics
Some people cannot endure the hateful comments that they get on social media leading them to quit the platforms altogether. However, Jack is a strong man who does not go down easily. In a photo where he is in a white jacket, someone noticed that the jacket fit a little too tight and said so. Jack replied that he was accepting gifts in case that person found one that would fit the reality star properly. Moreover, in another picture where he is in ripped jeans hugging his then-girlfriend from behind, someone asked how Jack was let in the fine establishment wearing such clothes. Jack, however, responded that what matters is at the end of the day, he would pocket his money.
10. He is fluent in Portuguese
Jack was born in Brazil and also grew up in the country, so it is expected that he picked up Portuguese, which he has not forgotten to date. He uses the language to respond to anyone who comments on his social media in Portuguese.