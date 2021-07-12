Most teenagers are thinking about things like learning to drive and going to school dances. Jack Veal, however, isn’t most teenagers. The talented young actor is already making a name for himself in the entertainment industry, and he recently got an opportunity that has taken his career to new heights. Jack was cast as Kid Loki in the new TV series Loki. Now, as an official member of the Marvel Comic Universe, Jack has inherited a built-in fan base full of people who want to see him succeed. So far, he has lived up to their expectations and then some. Loki hasn’t been renewed for a second season yet, but people are hoping that announcement comes soon. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jack Veal.
1. He Is From England
Since Jack is relatively new to the industry and he’s still very young, there isn’t a lot of information about him on the internet just yet. What we do know, however, is that he was born and raised in England although it’s unclear exactly where. As far as we can tell, he still lives in England.
2. It’s Unclear If He Has Acting Training
Undergoing some sort of formal acting training is generally par for the course for professional actors. However, at Jack’s age, there’s no way he’s had time to go to a collegiate drama or theater program. That doesn’t mean that he couldn’t have gone to other kinds of acting classes, though.
3. He Is 14
It can take some people their entire lives to figure out what they want to do for work, Jack, however, is one of the lucky few who has discovered something he really loves doing. Jack is only 14 years old and he’s already laid a strong foundation for a successful career. If he continues down the path he’s on now, there’s no doubt he could eventually become one of the most well-known actors of his generation.
4. He Is Signed To An Agency
There are some actors who don’t get the chance to work with an agent until they’re well into their careers. However, Jack is already signed to a UK-based agency called Hamilton Hodell. Working with an experienced agency can help actors get access to bigger and better opportunities.
5. He Is Adventurous
Sure, there are a lot of things about Jack’s life that are very different from other kids his age. At the same time, though, he’s still just a regular 14-year-old who enjoys going out and having fun. He’s an adventurous person who isn’t afraid to try new things. Some of his interests include hiking, biking, and off-roading.
6. Family Is Important To Him
Even though we don’t know much about Jack’s personal life, some of his social media posts have made it very clear that he comes from a close family. He seems to really value his relationships with his loved ones and they all appear to be very supportive of his acting career.
7. He Likes Video Games
Jack probably spends a lot of time working these days, but when he gets some free time, he likes to spend some of it playing video games. Maybe one day he’ll even get to the point where he live-streams his game play so his fans can watch. We don’t have the specifics on his favorite games, but we do know that he especially enjoys virtual reality games.
8. He Is A Cat Person
Sorry to all of the dog lovers out there, but Jack appears to be a very proud member of #teamcat. He has an adorable black cat that has made a couple of appearances on his Instagram profile. While he loves spending time with his cat, he jokes that his cat doesn’t seem to like him very much.
9. He Might Be A Vegan
We aren’t entirely sure if Jack is a vegan, but we do know that he likes vegan food. He has a highlight section on his Instagram profile dedicated to vegan dishes he enjoys. There are lots of people who think vegans don’t eat anything but salad, but Jack’s highlights are proof that there are lots of great vegan options out there.
10. He Loves Fan Art
Jack may be young, but he already understands the importance of building solid relationships with his fans. He is thankful for all the support he’s gotten so far in his career, and he loves when fans show him images of the fan art they’ve created for him. Occasionally, he even shares their work on his Instagram story.