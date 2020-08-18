When it comes to social media superstardom Jackie Figueroa may not have the largest following, but she’s still made quite a name for herself. She initially gained attention due to her relationship with fellow influencer, Brandon Awadis. The couple’s relationship was a big part of both of their social media presences. Although they’re no longer together, their fans continue to be devoted to them and their content. Unlike many other popular people on social media, Jackie isn’t known for any one thing in particular. Instead, her followers just enjoy seeing what she’s going to he post next. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jackie Figueroa.
1. She Loves Fashion
Jackie has an incredible sense of style, and that’s one of the things that has made her so popular on social media. She loves putting outfits together and her clothing is one of the many ways in which she expresses herself. She created an outfit of the day section on her Instagram highlights so her followers can keep up with her outfits.
2. She And Brandon Broke Up Because Of Social Media
Social media was a big part of Jackie and Brandon’s relationship, and ironically it’s the thing that ended up driving them apart in the end. In a video, Brandon said, “It was weird because these arguments were pointless. It was arguments about random YouTube comments. It was just like this is not like us. We never used to argue and now we notice ourselves arguing a little bit more over dumb things like comments on YouTube videos and Instagram DMs from haters.”
3. She’s From El Salvador
Outside of her relationship with Brandon, Jackie has kept many of the details of her personal life away from the spotlight. However, we do know that she was born in El Salvador and she is very proud of her culture. She is also fluent in both English and Spanish.
4. She’s A Brand Ambassador
Thanks to her the large following she’s gained on social media, Jackie has gotten the opportunity to work with brands who are looking for social media influencers to help promote their products. Some of the brands she’s worked with include Pretty Little Thing and Honey Bum.
5. She Supports The Black Lives Matter Movement
Most of the content Jackie posts on social media is surface level and fun. However, she has recently decided to use her platform to support the Black Lives Matter movement. On June 2, she participated Black Out Tuesday which was a virtual sign of solidarity. Her Instagram bio also contains a link to a list of resources to that people can use to educate themselves on the fight to end racism.
6. She Loves Being Outdoors
Some people who look at Jackie may think she’s too dainty to enjoy spending time outside, but let that be a reminder that you can’t judge people based on how they look. Jackie enjoys being outdoors, especially when she gets to hang out by the pool or at the beach.
7. Brandon Gave Her Two Cars
A large social media following isn’t the only thing Jackie got from her relationship with Brandon. According to The Netline, Jackie said, “Brandon always offers me money for literally every single video that we do together. I always say no. I literally can’t take the money because he gifted me two cars already… ” Recently though, Jackie posted a picture of herself next to a new car she bought for herself.
8. She’s A Dog Person
No social media influencer’s Instagram feed is complete without a few flicks of them hanging out with an adorable dog. For Jackie, the dog she loves to hang out than Booker Awadis, Brandon’s adorable little golden doodle. Despite the fact that she and Brandon are no longer together, Jackie still seems to spend time with Booker.
9. She Has A YouTube Channel
Although she isn’t active on the platform, it appears that Jackie started a YouTube channel back in 2017. The only video she currently has posted is a recording of the Ace Family’s charity basketball game in 2019 which Brandon played in. Surprisingly, the video has more than 8 million views.
10. She’s In Therapy
Society has come a long way when it comes to dealing with mental health, but we still have a long way to go. Many people still feel embarrassed to discuss any issues they may be facing with their mental health which ultimately results in people not seeking the help they need. Jackie, on the other hand, has openly tweeted about dealing with depression and going to therapy.