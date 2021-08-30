Best known for his role as Grey Worm in Game of Thrones, Jacob Anderson has been in the entertainment industry for nearly 20 years. Since the beginning of his career, he has consistently proven that he can take on any role that comes his way. His flexibility and natural talent have proven to be an unstoppable combination. With each year, his resume becomes more and more impressive and he’s about to take it to a new level. He will have a starring role in the upcoming TV series Interview with the Vampire which is based on the novel of the same name. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jacob Anderson.
1. He Is British
Now that Jacob is really starting to break into the American entertainment industry, lots of people out there will probably assume that he’s from the United States. In reality, however, he was born and raised in England. His father has Afro-Caribbean roots but we weren’t able to find any information on his mother.
2. He Is A Musician
Not only has Jacob found success as an actor, but he has also found a good deal of success in the music industry. He releases music under the name Raleigh Ritchie and he’s been signed to Columbia Records since 2013. He has released two albums and his most recent project came out in 2020.
3. He Is A Family Man
Jacob comes from a very close-knit family, and this is something he hopes to pass down to the next generation. He has been married to British actress Aisling Loftus since 2018. The couple has one child together. That being said, Jacob likes to stay low-key when it comes to her personal life.
4. He Is Passionate About Human Rights
Not only does Jacob like to keep people entertained, but he also wants to use his platform as a way to highlight the things that are important to him. He is very involved in human rights issues such as racism and LGBTQ+ rights and he has made his stance clear through social media.
5. He Likes To Read
As you can imagine, Jacob’s schedule has been pretty busy over the last several years. However, every once in a while, he likes to be on the receiving end of a good story. He enjoys reading when he gets the chance and occasionally he’ll share a photo of a book he’s reading on social media.
6. He Enjoys Spending Time Outside
Just because Jacob is a part of the entertainment industry doesn’t mean that he constantly likes to be surrounded by red carpets and flashing lights. Aat the end of the day, he’s a pretty simple person and he likes to take time to appreciate the world around him. He likes to spend time outdoors and he especially enjoys hiking and simply exploring his surroundings.
7. He Has Been Nominated For Several Awards
No matter what you do in life, there’s no better feeling than knowing that your hard work isn’t going unnoticed. In the entertainment industry, this typically comes in the form of awards. Although Jacob hasn’t won any awards just yet, he’s been nominated for quite a few including two Screen Actors Guild Awards for his work in Game of Thrones. Hopefully one day soon he’ll be able to add award winner to his list of accomplishments.
8. He Is Very Adventurous
If there’s one person who isn’t afraid to step out of his comfort zone and try something new, it’s Jacob. He loves a good adrenaline rush. In 2018, he participated in a 1000km ride across the desert to help raise money for an organization called CALM which is dedicated to preventing suicide.
9. He Loves Learning New Things
Jacob’s days as a traditional student may be over (school was never his thing anyway), but that doesn’t mean that he’s stopped learning. During an interview with Hunger TV, Jacob said, “I’m still constantly learning new things and picking up new things, doing things for the first time”.
10. He Likes To Take Breaks From Social Media
Social media has become a very important tool, especially for actors. However, Jacob doesn’t like to get too caught up in it. He told Hunger TV, “I’ve started to prioritise my mental health and I take regular breaks from social media now. I just delete the apps and don’t look at them. The way that information can be passed around [online] can be a little bit overwhelming so I feel like it’s really important to hold onto some privacy, especially with the work that I do.”