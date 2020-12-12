Jacob Dudman is still in his early 20s but he’s already on track to have a legendary career. He made his fist TV appearance in in 2017 and in just a few short years he has made some serious progress. His first major break came in 2018 when he was cast as Dev in the TV series The A List, and now he has another major opportunity on the horizon. Jacob is a main cast member in the upcoming Netflix series, Fate: The Winx Saga which is set to be released in 2021. The series will give Jacob a chance to share his talent with a large audience and his fans are really looking forward to it. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jacob Dudman.
1. He Originally Planned On Being A Director
Jacob’s journey to becoming an actor is very different than most. In reality, he never actually planned acting in the first place. He told Sci Fi Bulletin, “I always say that I fell into acting by mistake really because I never wanted to do it, then I went to film school to learn to be a director and I took an acting class on the weekends to understand it from a directing point of view. That was like my dark little secret really, it was like, “Oh I really like this”. But I fell in love with it and then started going and auditioning for things whilst I was meant to be in lectures.”
2. Paul Blackthorne Is His God Father
It doesn’t appear that Jacob comes from a family of actors, but he does have an interesting connection to the entertainment industry. He is the god son of actor, Paul Blackthorne. Paul has been in the industry for more than 20 years and has appeared on shows like ER and Arrow.
3. He Is A Successful YouTuber
Jacob’s acting career is one thing, but he’s also found a lot of success as a YouTuber. He started a YouTube channel back in 2014 and has consistently posted a wide variety of videos. Over the years, he has gained 112,000 subscribers and his channel has more than 5.9 million views.
4. He Has A Knack For Doing Impressions
Jacob’s fans are familiar with in his on screen work, but what they may not know about his side hustle doing impressions. He can mimic just about anyone’s voice. In fact, much of his YouTube content features him impersonating other well-known actors or characters.
5. He Is A Writer
Jacob is enjoying his work as an actor, but his desire to be behind the scenes has never left him. He began his screenwriting career in 2018 with a short film called The Solo Jedi. Since then, he has added two other writing credits to his resume. He also made his directorial debut in 2016.
6. He Has Traveled All Over The World
One of the best things about a career in the entertainment industry is the flexibility it tends to come from. In between gigs, Jacob has free time to travel and explore. Additionally, some of his jobs require him to travel, too. Some of the places he’s been to include Costra Rica, Iceland, Cambodia, and Italy.
7. He Loves Scripts That Have A Human Aspect
Every actor has something special they look for in a script, and Jacob is no exception. When asked what kind of scripts he gravitates towards, he told SciFi Bulletin “Something that I think has a very human aspect to it, I think that there are certain themes that draw me.”
8. He Loves Nature
Nothing quite compares to the feeling of breathing in fresh air, and this is a feeling that Jacob never takes for granted. He loves nature and is passionate about taking care of the environment. He likes to spend as much time outdoors as he can and he especially likes doing things like hiking, swimming, and exploring.
9. He Has Narrated Several Audiobooks
Impressions aren’t the only thing Jacob uses his voice talent for. He has also narrated quite a few audiobooks. Most notably, he has narrated more than a half dozen books from the Doctor Who series. He has also voiced several characters in the Doctor Who audio series.
10. He Likes To Spread Positivity
Jacob loves spreading good vibes to others and he uses his social media platform to do just that. He has an entire highlight section on his Instagram story dedicated to sharing “15 seconds of peace” with his followers. In these posts, he shares a beautiful scenic photo and encouraged his followers to take a few seconds to relax and center themselves.