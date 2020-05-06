For an aspiring singer, the chance to appear on a show like The Voice is a dream come true – and it’s a dream that Jacob Miller took full advantage of. When Jacob first opened his mouth to sing on The Voice, judges and fans knew he had a special talent. The young singer effortlessly displayed his vocal abilities and many fans predicted he would win the season. Although Jacob didn’t take home the prize, he definitely left a lasting impression on everyone who saw him perform. There’s no doubt that he will go on to have a successful career in the industry. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jacob Miller.
1. He Grew Up Singing In Church
Jacob has been singing since he was a little kid. Like many other great artists, Jacob Miller got his start singing in the choir at his local church. Performing in church definitely helped Jacob sharpen his skills and fully develop the power of his voice.
2. He Thought The Initial Email From The Voice Was Spam
Have you ever missed an important email because you brushed it off as spam? Jacob Miller did. During an interview, Jacob said, “I got an email last year asking if I was interested in auditioning for the show. Thinking it was spam or something of the like, I said no thanks and didn’t think much of it.” Fortunately, he received a followup email about a week later which informed him of the audition.
3. He’s A Folk Music Fan
As a fan and an artist, Jacob is a fan of 60s and 70s folk music. A lot of the music he writes and performs and is inspired by classic folk songs. For his audition for the voice, he chose to perform “The Times They Are a Changin’” by Bob Dylan.
4. He Started A Band
Jacob Miller is a solo artist now, but he did have a stint as a member of a group. A few years ago, he started a band called Jacob Miller and the Bridge City Crooners. The band performed together from 2012 to 2016 before parting ways the following year. Jacob loved the experience but ultimately decided he wants to write and perform a different kind of music.
5. He Funded His First Album Through Kickstarter
When you’re an independent artist, you have to get creative in order to bring your visions to life. When Jacob was preparing to release his first album, he decided to start a Kickstarter campaign to help raise money for the project. The campaign was a success and he was able to record and release his debut album, This New Home.
6. He’s Been On Tour
Jacob may not be where he wants to be in his career yet, but he’s certainly well on his way. He has been performing professionally for well over a decade and he has gotten the chance to go on tour. Jacob has performed his music all across North America as well as several countries in Europe.
7. He Wasn’t Nervous For His Audition
Getting the chance to audition for The Voice is exciting, but it can also be an intimidating experience for lots of artists. However, Jacob says he wasn’t nervous at all when he did his audition. He told Idol Chatter, “When the doors opened I felt surprisingly calm; just walked up the steps to the stage and sang it out.”
8. He’s From Wisconsin
Jacob was born and raised in Wisconsin. Unfortunately though, there aren’t a lot of opportunities there for someone who is looking to build a career in the music business. In 2009, Jacob got on an Amtrak train and moved to Portland in order to put himself in a better position to be successful.
9. He’s A Proud Uncle
Jacob has gained a lot of new fans over the last few months, but one of his original fans is still his biggest supporter: his nephew, Arlo. Jacob has a great relationship with his nephew and the two love to spend time together. Arlo even knows the lyrics to some of Jacob’s songs.
10. He Loves To Travel
What could be better than getting the chance to see the world while also doing what you love? That’s exactly what Jacob has gotten to experience. He loves to travel and has been able to visit some really cool places including Germany, France, and Austria.