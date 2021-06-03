Jacob Vargas was just a kid when he realized that he had a knack for entertaining people. His performing abilities eventually led him to the world of acting where he has found a lot of success. From drama to comedy, Jacob has proven time and time again that he can do it all. Some of his most well-known acting credits include Sons of Anarchy, Mr. Iglesias, and Greetings from Tucson. During his career, he has gotten the chance to work alongside some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Jacob’s dedicated fan base will be happy to know that he also has a couple of projects in the works that are set to be released within the next year. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jacob Vargas.
1. He Was A Breakdancer
When Jacob was only around 12-years-old, he developed an interest in break dancing. That interest eventually evolved into a full-fledged hobby. Little did he know, his love for break dancing would eventually lead him to acting. As a dancer, he earned a role in the 1970s sitcom Diff’rent Strokes, and more opportunities started rolling in from there.
2. He’s A Producer
Jacob has spent most of his career acting, but that isn’t the only thing he’s done. Many of his fans may not realize that he’s also done some work from the other side of the camera. He made his production debut in 2002 with a movie called Road Dogz. He has gone on to produce a handful of projects since then.
3. He Was Raised In The United States
Mexico is the country that people often associate with Jacob. While it’s true that he was born in Mexico, he moved to the United States the same year he was born. He was raised in Los Angeles with his parents and five siblings. From what we can tell, Jacob still lives in the Los Angeles area.
4. He’s A Husband And Father
Family is something that has always been important to Jacob. He is married to a woman named Sylvia Arzate. There isn’t much information out there about her, but she doesn’t appear to work in the entertainment industry. The couple has two children together and Jacob loves spending time with them whenever he can.
5. He Has Well Over 100 Acting Credits
If you take one look at Jacob’s acting resume, you’ll probably be completely blown away by the amount of work he’s done over the years. At the moment, he has nearly 130 acting credits and the list continues to grow a little more each year. At the rate he’s going, he could easily reach 200.
6. He Likes Spending Time Outdoors
Working in the entertainment industry can be very hectic. Although it’s been a dream come true for Jacob, that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t look forward to a nice break every once in a while. When Jacob gets a break from work, he likes to spend time enjoying the beauty of nature.
7. He’s An Air BNB Host
In an Instagram post In April of 2021, Jacob shared that he had made his cabin at Big Bear Lake available for rent on Air BNB. At the moment, the cabin is renting for $257 per night. While this may seem a little pricey, it does offer lots of beautiful views and it promises to be the perfect spot for a nice getaway.
8. He’s Done Voice Work
Not only have you seen Jacob’s face on your screen hundreds of times, but you’ve also probably heard his voice more times than you can count. He has done a good amount of voice work over the years and some of his credits include The Proud Family and Max Steel. Jacob also narrated the audiobook Rain of the Ghosts.
9. He’s All About Positivity
Jacob’s journey through acting hasn’t been easy, but no matter what challenges have come his way, he’s always made it a point to keep moving forward. He is the kind of person who likes to see the bright side as much as possible and he enjoys sharing this energy with the people he comes in contact with.
10. He Likes To People Watch
All actors have different ways of preparing for roles, and one of Jacob’s favorite ways is to people watch. He told Cine Movie, “I’m a big people watcher. I love going to a crowded place – sitting there for hours watching people interact. In my mind, I kind of create little scenarios in each conversation. You wonder what they’re talking about, what their history is, what they have just gone through. I don’t know if that’s an acting technique or just voyeurism? We’re all actors. I believe that human beings are always acting for one reason or another. Either to impress somebody, to make somebody laugh. We’re always in some shape or form performing.”