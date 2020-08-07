If there’s one phrase that could perfectly sum up Jacqueline Jossa’s career so far, it’d be ‘quality over quantity’. Although she’s in the midst of a successful acting career, she only has two TV credits to her name. However, one of those credits is for a very successful 8 year run on the popular British soap opera, EastEnders. Although she hasn’t had any acting roles since leaving the series in 2018, her fans are anxiously awaiting what she decides to do next. Since she played the same character for so long, it’ll be cool to watch Jacqueline show off a wider range of her talent. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jacqueline Jossa.
1. She Appeared On I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
In 2019, Jacqueline was a contestant on the British competition show, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! On the show, a group of celebrities live together on an island in a Survivor style contest where they compete in a series of challenges. Joss won her season and was dubbed Queen of the Jungle.
2. She’s A Mother
Acting is what pays the bills for Jacqueline, but it’s not her most important job by any means. Jacqueline is also a full time mother. She and her husband, Dan Osborne, have two adorable daughters together. Although Jacqueline’s career can be very demanding, she always makes it a point to spend as much time with her daughters as she can.
3. She’s Had Some Relationship Drama
Jacqueline married Dan Osborne in the summer of 2017, but unfortunately, marriage hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for the couple. Since their marriage, there have been several allegations that Dan has been unfaithful to Jacqueline and Dan has even admitted to cheating on his wife. Despite all of the rumors and headlines, they have remained together. Unfortunately though, the issues in their relationship seem to have also caused some problems between Dan and Jacqueline’s family.
4. She Is Formally Trained
No matter how talented an actor is, formal training can always help them take their skills to the next level. Jacqueline began her training at D&B Theatre School and went on to study at the Royal Academy of Music in London. The school boasts several well-known graduates including Elton John and Annie Lennox.
5. She’s A Brand Ambassador
Jacqueline Jossa has nearly 3 million followers on Instagram which has made her an attractive person for companies to work with. By posting just one thing on social media, she can easily spread the word about a product or a service. She is currently a brand ambassador for In The Style.
6. She’s A TikToker
2020 has been an incredible year for TikTok. The platform has seen unbelievable growth and lots of influencers have been made in the process. While Jacqueline isn’t a suburban teen like many people on the platform, she’s still built a large following. Her TikTok account has 1.5 million followers and almost 11 million likes.
7. She Enjoys Traveling
Traveling is one of the greatest experiences a person can have. Nothing compares to the feeling of visiting a new place and learning about different cultures. Jacqueline has been fortunate that her career has afforded her opportunities to travel. She loves exploring the world and she seems to have a special appreciation for places with beautiful beaches.
8. Two Of Her Brothers Passed Away During Infancy
Having children was an especially meaningful moment for Jacqueline due to losses her family has experienced in the past. Jacqueline had two older brothers who passed away as infants. Jacqueline’s parents consider her their rainbow baby because she was born after their deaths. Because of these circumstances, Jacqueline has an especially close relationship with her parents.
9. She Has Supported Her Family Since She Was A Teenager
When most teenagers get their first job, they’re barely making enough money to support their fast food habits. However, that wasn’t the case for Jacqueline. She started making some serious money at a very early age. Sources have stated that Jacqueline began supporting her whole family with her EastEnders salary when she was just 17-years-old. On one hand, it’s cool that she was able to do that at such a young age, but on the other, it must have been stressful to be a teenager with such a big responsibility.
10. Her Cousin Is Also An Actress
Jacqueline’s isn’t the only Jossa name you may have seen scrolling through the EastEnder credits. Her cousin, Megan Jossa, is also an actress who had a main role on EastEnders in 2016. She also has several other acting credits although she hasn’t had any roles recently.