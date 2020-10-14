10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jacqueline Scislowski

She’s still young, but she’s making some big waves in the movie business. Jacqueline Scislowski is a woman who has been working hard to make it her entire life, and her work history shows it. The thing about her, however, is that many people fail to realize just how hard she’s worked, all she’s been through, and what she’s done with her life thus far. We thought it was time to take a moment and get to know what she’s all about. She’s not just an actress, and she’s not just the young woman whose face you absolutely recognize without a doubt. She’s so much more.
1. She’s Been Acting Since She Was 5
She was only five when she realized that acting is what she loved to do. She was working on a set as a student in a film – yes, a very young student. Even as a small child, she was in love with it, and she knew she wanted to do this for the rest of her life. She didn’t let go of that dream, either, which is a big deal with the dreamer is only five.
2. She’s Very Young
She wasn’t even born in the last century, like the rest of us. She’s a young woman. Her date of birth is May 15, 2000. She’s only 20 as of 2020, and that is pretty cool. She’s got so much life to live, and so many opportunities in front of her, and she’s still so young. It’s amazing she’s worked on more than 40 projects already in her life at this age, right?
3. She’s A Model
If you thought it was impressive that she’s been wanting to act since she was only 5, you’ll really find it impressive that she’s actually been modeling since she was 3. She’s modeled for things like American Girl, Kohl’s, and many more. She’s got a long list of clients in her life.
4. She’s Active
She loves spending time doing active things, and two of her favorites seem to go hand-in-hand. She is a huge fan of dancing and of gymnastics. It’s not uncommon to see the two go together. An acro class within a dance studio, for instance. Both help the other, and that makes them a great team despite the fact many people don’t know that they do complement one another.
5. She’s Bilingual
She can speak two languages, fluently. We know you are perfectly aware that one of those is English, but you might be surprised by the other. It’s unexpected. She speaks fluent Polish. We don’t know where she learned it, but we’d guess – and we don’t know if this is accurate – that perhaps a parent or a grandparent is also fluent.
6. She’s a Power Ranger
She was born nearly 17 years after I was, but I remember growing up and loving the Power Rangers. My younger brother and I would go out on the trampoline and pretend we were the rangers, and it was so much fun. So many amazing childhood memories. We dreamed of growing up to become Power Rangers, and this young woman actually did grow up to become one. She’s the Yellow Ranger (always the best one, right?) and it’s a dream come true for so many current adults.
7. She Takes Being a Role Model Seriously
Being a Power Ranger comes with a great deal of responsibility, and she’s aware of this. This is a franchise that’s been around a long time – she wasn’t even close to being born when I was thinking of growing up to become one myself, after all. It’s something that kids look up to, and she doesn’t take that lightly. She knows she has to be responsible, to be a role model, and to remember her actions and her own decisions impact an entire generation of young children whether she’s in costume or not.
8. She’s A Fan of Being Yourself
It’s really cool to hear that from someone who literally makes a living being other people all the time. She feels as if you cannot go wrong just being yourself. Everyone can say the same line and do the same thing and make the same faces, but you cannot do it authentically and with passion if you’re not doing it as yourself.
9. She Loves What She Does
She gets tired. There are days she’s been working all day long and doing all the things that are work-related, and she’s just exhausted. But, she always appreciates her exhaustion because it’s from doing what she loves, which is not a passion many people get to live in their own lives.
10. She’s Private
She’s not a young woman who likes to share too much about her own life with everyone. We all know a little about her, but she keeps to herself, she likes to keep her private life private, and she’s really good about being able to keep her life where it needs to be. It’s impressive.