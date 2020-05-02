Jade Eshete has only been acting professional for the last 5 years, but she’s already made her mark. Although she’s had several roles, she initially caught a big break when she was cast in the BBC series, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency. However, American viewers are more likely to recognize her for playing Lauren Turney in the Showtime series, Billions. Prior to breaking into acting, Eshete worked in modeling and collaborated with some really popular brands like L’Oreal Paris. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jade Eshete.
1. She Has A Mixed Ethnic Background
Jade was born and raised in Brooklyn, but her background is very diverse. Her mother is Guyanese and her father is Nigerian. She is very proud of her culture(s) and it’ll be interesting to see if they are ever incorporated into her work as an actress.
2. She Loves Mac & Cheese
Ok, first of all, who doesn’t love mac & cheese. It is truly an iconic combination and the perfect side to almost any meal. With that being said, Jade will be the first to admit that she’s a bit of a mac and cheese snob. She loves to make her own mac & cheese and is very particular when eating other people’s.
3. She Used To Be An Engineer
Jade’s path to acting wasn’t as cut and dry as some other people’s Although she’s always had a love for acting, working in entertainment wasn’t always at the top of her list in terms of career choices. After graduating college, she spent a few years working as a structural engineer before deciding to quit and pursue acting.
4. She Wanted To Be A Dancer
Modeling and acting aren’t the only things Jade is passionate about. She also wanted to be a dancer and hoped to start a career in dance after college. However, her mother wasn’t a fan of the idea and ultimately convinced Jade to do something a little more traditional.
5. She’s A Katt Williams Fan
Katt Williams is one of the most legendary comedians of his generation. He has had a successful career in both acting and stand-up and has even tried his hand at making music. Jade is a big fan of Williams’ work and says that his comedy helped her get through a really rough break up.
6. Two Songs Will Always Make Her Cry
Whether we want to admit it or not, we all have at least one song that really tugs on our heart strings. Jade Eshete has two. She says that “A Song For You” by Donny Hathaway and “Hallelujah” by Jeff Buckley are two songs that will always make her cry.
7. She Worked As A Server
At this point, it’s starting to seem like working as a waitress is a right of passage on the road to becoming an actress. After all, cities like New York and L.A. are expensive, and acting gigs aren’t easy to come by. Jade Eshete has definitely paid her dues by working in a New York City restaurant. While working as a server, Fran Drescher and Josh Groban sat in her section.
8. She’s Worked On Stage
Jade is best-known for her TV work, but like many others actresses, she got her start on the stage. Lots of actors have said that working in theater is a great way to truly study and learn the craft of acting. While working in theater she appeared in The Color Purple, Our Lady of Kibeho, and Hair.
9. She Started Lifting Weights To Impress Her High School Crush
If you’ve ever done something incredibly random to impress someone you like, you can probably relate to Jade’s story. When she was in high school, she had a crush on a fellow classmate and decided to sign up for weight training because she heard he was taking the class. Although she says the class itself was “worth it,” the experience didn’t accomplish her goal of getting noticed by her crush. She joked that even after all these years he still doesn’t know her name.
10. She Grew Up Sucking Her Fingers
When Jade was a kid, she had a bad habit of sucking her middle and ring finger the way some people suck their thumb. She told Just Jared, “I used to suck both my middle finger and ring finger as a kid and didn’t stop until the 4th grade. And I only did so because after I contracted some virus that made my gums bleed my Mom told me it was because I sucked my fingers. LIES! But good move in the long run.”