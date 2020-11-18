10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jade Thirlwall

We’ve been talking a lot about the British girl group, Little Mix, a lot lately. The women who comprise this group are all unique in their own ways, and they are good friends. Jade Thirlwall is one of the women who is part of the group, and it’s time for people to get know her as a person. Right now, she’s part of a girl group that’s been making music for a decade. But, she’s her own person. Let’s learn more about her as a person than as a member of a group of lovely young women.
1. She’s a 90s Girl
Born and raised in the 90s, we know that she has a love of girl groups that far extends her own membership in one for the past decade. She was prime age for groups like the Spice Girls and boy bands like N’Sync and Backstreet Boys. She was born on December 26, 1992, which has her turning 28 in 2020. What a fun Christmas miracle for her family the day after Christmas day.
2. She’s From England
She was born and raised in the 90s in England. Specifically, she’s from a small town called Laygate, which is located in South Shields, Tyne and Wear. She spent her entire childhood there going to school, practicing her singing, and having a good time.
3. She’s Not an Only Child
She is the only girl in the family, but she is not the only child. She’s got a brother whose name is Karl. They lived with their parents growing up. Their mom is Norma and their father is James. We don’t know what they did for a living, but it seems they raised some good kids if we are to judge them based on their daughter and her skills and accomplishments.
4. She Had a Tough Teenage Life
Growing up, Jade had a rough time. She was not happy with her body as a teen. She felt that she was too fat and needed to lose weight to be pretty. She suffered from anorexia for almost five years before she was able to start on a healthier and more promising path. It’s something that is now close to her heart, and we imagine she’s very careful about how she presents herself to other young girls being she si a role model.
5. She’s a Business Owner
Not only is she a famous singer and songwriter, she’s also a famous business owner. She decided to make some other income happen for herself, and she opened up a cocktail bar called Red Door in South Shields (she changed the name of Arbeia in 2020). People love it. She decided to open a nightclub in March 2020, and she calls it Industry. It’s located next door to her cocktail bar.
6. She’s a Supporter of the LGBTQ Community
She’s long-since been a supporter of this community. She raises money for them. She takes pride in all that they do, and she’s always standing up for their rights. She even climbed Mount Kilimanjaro as part of her attempt to raise money for the Comic Relief Red Nose Day.
7. She’s Had High Profile Relationships
She’s been in a few of them, to be honest. She was dating Sam Craske, who is from a famous dance troupe called Diversity. They began dating in 2012, but that did not work out for them. She then dated Jed Elliott. He’s from a band call The Struts. They made their relationship public in 2016, but they ended things in 2019.
8. She’s President
Well, she’s the honorary president of the South Shields Football Club, which is a pretty cool honor to get to have. It was announced in August 2020, and she’s really living it up. She’s hopeful she can use her platform to bring awareness to the profile of the club and bring in new fans and whatnot. She’s clearly a good choice for this.
9. She’s Got a Cool Tattoo
Down the center of her back, she’s got a long tattoo that reads “Anyone can achieve their dreams if they’ve got the courage,” but it’s written in Arabic. It’s beautiful. She has other tattoos, but this one is pretty special to her and to her fans.
10. She’s Always Planned on this Career
She did not happen into this life she is living now. She knew from the time she was a child she would grow up and become a star, and it worked for her. She did it, she made it happen, and she’s currently continuing to make it happen. She’s living her dream.