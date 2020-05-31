While lots of 19-year-olds are living the broke college student life, Jaden Hossler is living the dream. The teen has built a massive following across social media that includes more than 6 million followers on TikTok alone. He is well-known for his music themed videos and his collaborations with other members of the Sway House. Although he certainly isn’t your typical celebrity, Jaden is enjoying his time in the spotlight none the less. Even though some people think TikTok is just another social media fade, users with huge followings like Jaden show that the platform could have some legitimate staying power. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jaden Hossler.
1. He Makes Music
Making videos for TikTok is how Jaden built his fanbase, but he doesn’t want to just make videos. His ultimate goal is to release music and he’s already got some songs finished. Unfortunately, there’s been a bit of a delay with the release of his music due to some legal hangups.
2. Justin Bieber Inspired Him To Make Music
Jaden is a huge fan of Justin Bieber and says that the Biebs is actually the reason he decided to make music in the first place. Jaden says that after seeing Bieber’s 2013 documentary, Believe, he was brought to tears and felt inspired to becoming an artist. Maybe one day he’ll even get the chance to collaborate with Bieber.
3. He Was Arrested
Everything Jaden has worked hard to build could all be at risk after his recent arrest. On May 25th, Jaden and fellow Sway House TikToker, Bryce Hall, were arrested while driving through Texas on a road trip. Both were charged with possession of marijuana, but Jaden was also charged with possession of a controlled substance which is a felony. They were able to post bail, but Jaden could still end up facing some serious consequences.
4. He Went On A Date With A Fellow TikToker
Lots of Jaden’s followers were excited when news broke that he and Mads Lewis had gone on the date. Jaden also seemed genuinely excited that the two had made a connection, but unfortunately, things didn’t work out. It’s unclear exactly what went down between Made and Jaden, but it doesn’t look like they’re taking anymore.
5. He Films 5 TikTok A Day
Making videos for TikTok may seem like an easy job, but there’s actually a lot of work that goes into pushing out content on a regular basis. Jaden says that he records 5 TikTok a day on average and also records two YouTube videos per week. If you’ve ever spent time trying to edit a video, you know that those numbers are certainly nothing to laugh at.
6. He’s Signed To A Management Team
Having a lot of followers on social media isn’t just fun and games. If people position themselves correctly, it could actually become a career and a business. For that reason, lots of influencers have decided to work with professional agencies to help them make the most of their platforms. Jaden is signed to a management agency called TalentX Entertainment which also represents the rest of the Sway House.
7. He Grew Up Listening To Rock
Music has been a big part of Jaden’s life for as long as he can remember. Even before he considered making music of his own, he spent lots of time listening to other artists. He says that rock has always been his favorite genre and he hopes that his music will make rock more accessible for others.
8. He Was A Juice Wrld Fan
In addition to Justin Bieber, rapper, Juice Wrld, has also been a big inspiration for Jaden. After attending a Juice Wrld concert, Jaden was not only entertained, but he saw the power that music had to impact people, and he wanted to do the same with his music. Sadly, Juice Wrld passed away in December of 2019.
9. He Started TikTok With The Intention Of Getting Famous
Lots of other well-known TikTokers have said that they joined the platform simply as a way to be creative and have fun. Most of them never even considered that they would get famous one day. However, getting famous was always at the forefront of Jaden’s mind. He says that he started social media with the intention to “blow up“.
10. He’s From Tennessee
Jaden was born and raised in a small town in Tennessee, but he couldn’t wait to get away. When he start posting on social media, he says he wasn’t in the best headspace and he hoped that he would eventually be able to get out of his hometown. Luckily for him, dreams really do come true. He now lives in Los Angeles.