10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jahking Guillory

Jahking Guillory ended up becoming an actor out of necessity, but he still had a passion for the craft. He has been in the acting industry for only three years, but the characters he has played have opened him up to many interviews. His most talked-about role is in “Kicks” where he plays Brandon. So far he has five television credits and two film credits, but he also wants to be known for his music since he can rap too. Get to know more about Jahking, whose name stands for God and royalty.
1. He does not yield to peer pressure
Being a teenager can result in a person doing things they regret later all because they want to impress a crowd. Jahking, however, does not go with the flow, he would rather go against the grain if at all that is what his minds tells him to do. He still enjoys the company of his friends while in school, but once they suggest that they should go somewhere else, he instead opts to stay and wait for his mother to pick him up.
2. Why he related to the Brandon character in “Kicks.”
Jahking has long curly hair, and it has led to him not being taken seriously, especially in his years as a footballer. Whenever he was in the field, people expected him to play like a girl, but he showed them that looks do not matter by getting touchdowns in every game. Moreover, in his neighborhood as well as in school, Jahking was always the smallest kid; thus, people looked down on him. Similarly, Brandon also has his fair share of critics but proves to them that calling him an underdog is wrong.
3. How he started playing football for Snoop Dogg’s team
Jahking has always loved football ever since his father pushed him to start playing the sport at the age of five. His mother would want him to stop when he came home in bruises, but his father could not hear it saying that he is a boy and can take whatever roughness came his way. The actor loved football, and by the time he was 11, he was playing for Inland Empire Ducks which won back to back championships. That piqued Snoop Dog’s interest in the team; thus, the artist contacted Jahking’s coach who happened to be Snoop’s cousin. He joined Snoop’s team, where the artist coached and nicknamed Jahking “King.”
4. What inspired him to be an actor?
After watching “Suite Life on Deck with Zack and Cody,” Jahking was convinced that becoming an actor was meant for him. At the time he was seven and had to juggle between running track and football; therefore acting was mainly an afterthought. However, when he was 12, his mother told him to choose between football and acting. Since he was already getting overwhelmed by the tournaments across states, Jahking chose acting and started to take his craft seriously.
5. His favorites
Jahking loves helping around the kitchen, especially when his mother is preparing his favorite meal, jambalaya. As for movie monsters, the actor prefers Mike from “Monsters, Inc.” With regard to footwear, Jahking praises Kanye West’s Yeezys because he opines that Kanye has the Midas touch. He fell in love with the sneakers so much that when he saw them for the first time, Jahking knew he had to get them. He, therefore, waited in line and was lucky to have received the last pair before they sold out, according to Interview Magazine.
6. He will only cut his hair for the right price
It is nice to have that one thing that sets you apart from the rest and Jahking’s signature look is his long curly hair which he always got teased for but said he would not cut for the sake of it. Although it does not affect his acting ability, his hair is his image, and therefore he will only cut it if it helps him fit into a certain character.
7. His friend was killed over a backpack
When Jahking was in eighth grade, one of his friends was stabbed to death for refusing to give the attacker his backpack. Jahking’s friend used to walk home from school to pick up his sister, but that day he never made it to his sister’s school. Along the way, somebody went up to him and told him to give him the backpack, but Jahking’s friend refused. He was stabbed 17 times, and that incident affected the sister so much that she stopped going to school.
8. He had to step up and be the man of the family after his parents separated
Jahking’s parents split up when he was only 12, and as the older of two children, he had to start thinking of how to sustain the family. That is not to say that his father was a dead beat because as he tells i-D, he has an amazing father. However, he needed to think about the future of his family, thus took acting seriously. His hard work has paid off because he has moved his mother and little sister out of the violence-ridden neighborhood.
9. He does not think African Americans are well-represented in Hollywood
However, he believes that “Black Panther” has set the pace for the rest of producers to come up with roles that portray African American people in a positive light. He is proud to have all races saying they wish to be like Black Panther instead of Spiderman.
10. His first kiss was on camera
Jahking admitted to Justin Tipping in Issue Magazine that his first kiss was on camera. He confessed to being nervous and even asking his mother for tips. However, since then, he has had a lot of practice and gotten better at it. The fact that he carries condoms in his wallet is proof that he knows his way around girls.