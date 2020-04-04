There have been lots of tearjerking stories on this season of American Idol, but there’s something about one contestant’s story that has really captured viewers’ hearts. Jahzan left judges nearly speechless when she confessed that she and her mother are currently homeless. Similarly to fellow contestant, Just Sam, Jahzan gets by performing on New York City subways. But as anyone who has seen the show knows, it takes a lot more than a good story to get though the first round of auditions. With that being said, Jahzan let her talent speak for itself when she began singing. The judgers were blown away by unique tone and offered her a spot for Hollywood week. In just a matter of moments, Jahzan became a fan favorite and lots of viewers are hoping to see her go all the way. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jahzan.
1. She Has A YouTube Channel
Jahzan has had a YouTube channel for almost a decade, but she has only uploaded a handful of videos. Shortly after her American Idol audition, Jahzan decided to get more active on her YouTube channel to give new fans a chance to follow her journey more closely. She and her mother posted a 10 minute video where they both expressed their thanks to everyone who has supported Jahzan on her journey so far.
2. Her Grandma Is One Of Her Biggest Fans
It goes without saying that Jahzan’s mother, Zandriann, is her biggest fan. However, her grandmother is definitely a close second. When Jahzan’s grandmother found out about her American Idol audition, she couldn’t help but send her granddaughter a congratulatory video. In the video, Jahzan’s grandmother wished her luck and said how proud she is.
3. She’s A Track Athlete
Singing is Jahzan’s first love, but she’s also an athlete. She’s been running track since she was a kid and continued to do so into her teenage years. She ran track at Campus Magnet High School in New York and competed in the 500 meter dash, the 300 meter race, and the 4×2 relay. In 2017, she and her running mates were the borough champs for the 4×2 relay.
4. She’s A Dancer
Jahzan prides herself on being an all around performer. In fact, her mother says that Jahzan was born to perform. In addition to singing, she’s also a trained dancer who can pull of moves in multiple genres. Although dance skills certainly aren’t a requirement for Idol, anything that enhances her stage presence will definitely give Jahzan a leg up against her competition.
5. She Was Featured In A Jamaican Newspaper
Jahzan and her mother aren’t new to the music scene. When they lived in Jamaica, they were known as being a mother-daughter duo who was all about the arts. In 2011, the two were even featured in an article in The Gleaner which highlighted Jahzan’s accomplishments in the local performing arts scene.
6. She’s An Actress
Jahzan’s acting career hasn’t taken off yet, but when the time comes she will surely be ready. She has been acting for quite some time and was fairly well-known for her acting skills in Jamaica. During her childhood she appeared in different plays and shows that were put on by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC)
7. She Was Home Schooled
Jahzan was homeschool until the age of 6. However, when she entered a local predatory school she struggled and was eventually asked to leave. Zandriann then decided to home school Jahzan again. Before her second round of homeschooling, Jahzan had been unable to read. However, her mother says that she was reading efficiently within just a few weeks. Zandriann, says the experience made her “recognise that a lot of our children were being labelled wrongly, and all they needed was for someone to place them in the right environment.””
8. She Wanted To Be A Veterinarian
Singing –or at least something in the performing arts– seems like Jahzan’s natural calling. However, when she was a kid she believed that she wanted to do something in the science field. Specifically, Jahzan hoped to be a veterinarian some day. It looks like things have changed though and Jahzan has decided to pursue a singing career at full force.
9. She Was Almost Born During A Stage Production
Before immigrating to the United States, Zandriann was a performance arts teacher in Jamaica. She spent a lot of time working with singers, actors, and dancers and did so all the way through her pregnancy. She was actually in the middle of a stage production when she began having contractions. Jahzan was born the next day.
10. She’s A Poet
At this point it seems like there’s nothing Jahzan can’t do. On top of her musical talents, she also has a passion for writing poetry. When she was a kid, one of her poems was featured in a local news article and Jahzan was applauded for her passion. A snippet from that poem reads: “Inside is my destiny./A place where I’m me/A place where I’m free”.