Jaime M. Callica has been acting professionally for the last 10 years, and he has covered more ground in that time than some actors can only imagine. Over the years, he has worked hard to make his way from small guest appearances to bigger roles, and his time has finally come. He has appeared in TV movies within the last few years, most notably Disney’s Upside Down Magic and Hallmark’s Merry Liddle Christmas and its sequel. He also has a main role in the BET series, Ruthless. What’s most impressive about Jaime’s career, however, is the fact that he’s just getting started. I think we can confidently say that we’ll be seeing a lot more of him in the future. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jaime M. Callica.
1. He Comes From A Very Diverse Background
Jaime was born and raised in Canada, but his family’s roots trace far beyond North America. His mother is Trinidadian with Spanish, Chinese, and Indian Ancestry. His family also has roots in Grenada and India. Jaime is very aware of his family’s history and he is proud of the different cultures that have influenced his life.
2. He’s A Writer And Producer
There’s no denying the fact that Jaime is a natural when it comes to being in front of the camera. Now he’s trying to see if he can replicate that same magic from behind the scenes. He is currently filming a project that he has written and produced called Playground Rules. The movie is set to be released in 2021.
3. He Loves Interacting With Fans On Social Media
Having a solid relationship with fans is one of the most important parts of a career in entertainment that often goes overlooked. Jaime, however, certainly doesn’t take this for granted. He is very active on social media and he loves using his online presence as a way to interact with his fans.
4. He Loves To Inspire Others
As an actor it goes without saying that entertainment is one of Jaime’s primary focuses, but that isn’t the only thing he hopes to use his talent and his platform for. He is all about spreading positivity and kindness and he wants to be able to use his gifts to help inspire people all over the world.
5. He’s Passionate About Health And Fitness
Jaime’s talent and hard work may be the reasons for his success, but his handsome face and athletic figure certainly haven’t hurt. As someone who spends a lot of time in front of the camera, Jaime loves to look and feel his best. He spends a lot of time working out and he loves to stay active even when he isn’t at the gym.
6. He’s Allergic To Eggs
Food allergies are a problem that plague countless people all over the world, and Jaime is one of them. During a Q&A on Instagram he revealed that he is allergic to eggs. He also shared that an additional allergy test showed that he is allergic to dust mites.
7. He’s A Black Belt
Jaime has loved performing since he was a kid. He got his start taking dance lessons, but he eventually decided that he wanted to give martial arts a try. He earned a black belt when he was just 13-years-old. Jaime ultimately decided to take his athletic talents to the track team.
8. He Has An Entrepreneurial Spirit
Jaime is no stranger to hard work and he’s always had the mindset of a hustler. Before getting into acting, he had a successful career as a real estate entrepreneur. To the surprise of many, he decided to give it all up to take a leap of faith and get into acting. Fortunately for Jaime, his risk paid off.
9. He Believes That He Was Born For Greatness
When Jaime was only 3-years-old, his mother told him that he was destined for greatness. Those words always stuck with him and he’s always lived his life like he was put on this earth to do something great. It turns out that his mother was right, and Jaime credits her with being his biggest fan.
10.He Started A Non-Profit Organization
Giving back to those in need is something Jaime has always been passionate about. He started a non-profit organization called The Virgie Clamens Foundation which is “aimed at helping both single Mothers and Mothers with medical disabilities.” Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the foundation has had any activity since 2017, but hopefully Jaime will get back into it when his schedule allows.