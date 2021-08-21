Jak and Daxter Through The Years

Jak & Daxter is a video game action platformer franchise from Naughty Dog. The series first launched in 2001 with Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy and continued until 2005 with the release of Jak X: Combat Racing. It was originally developed for Playstation 2 but has since seen rereleases on both Playstation 3 and Playstation 4. It was an iconic franchise that introduced a lot of elements to the Playstation 2 that would help define the era. To this date, it is one of Sony’s most profitable IPs and a beloved series that many fans still remember. It follows the dynamic duo of Jak and Daxter as they traverse a world intertwined with the ancient Precursors.
Throughout the years the franchise has released four mainline titles and two spinoffs.
- Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy – 2001
- Jak II – 2003
- Jak 3 – 2004
- Jak X: Combat Racing – 2005
- Daxter – 2006
- Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier – 2009
Daxter and Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier were the only two titles that were not developed by Naughty Dog. Daxter was a stand-alone title that featured Daxter in his very own game. It took place in between Jak & Daxter and Jak II and told the story about what Daxter was up to while Jak was being experimented on by the Red Baron. Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier is a completely new adventure that was developed by Ready at Dawn Studios which was met with mixed reviews by the fans.
Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
The story of Jak & Daxter begins when Daxter falls into a container of dark eco matter and is turned into an ottsel, which is a hybrid between an otter and a weasel. They go to the Green Sage Samos for help and they find out that to have any chance of undoing this they would have to find the Dark Eco Sage, Gol. But to do this they would have to travel the lands because for some reason the teleport gates are not active in the other sage locations.
On their adventures, the duo discovers the other sage locations are vacant and their portals were deactivated. That’s when Gol and Maia appear to them and tell them that they are behind the sage’s disappearance. They aim to use their power to awaken ancient precursor machines and release more dark eco into the world. Our heroes continue their journey and ultimately end up at their citadel. Where they free the sages but not before Gol and Maia can awaken the precursor machine.
Jak then uses the help of the sages and concentrates a strong orb of light eco meant to destroy Gol, Maia, and the precursor machine. Unfortunately, to go through with saving the world Daxter must sacrifice his humanity and risk living out the rest of his days as an Ottsel.
The gameplay was simple in Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy. It was an action-platformer with the standard jump, melee, and roll mechanics. To add some complexity to the combat system Naughty Dog introduced Ecos and the ability for Jak to use them. Green eco functioned as health orbs, yellow eco would add a ranged ability to Jak for a short time, red eco would give you a damage boost, and blue eco would allow Jak to move faster and power up machinery. It also featured the ability to navigate zoomers which were hovering vehicles.
Jak II
Jak II sets it darker tone from the very beginning. The story is much more complex and mature. The story begins with Jak strapped to a medical chair while being tested on with dark eco and to the gamer’s surprise with Jak’s first words in the series thus far, “I’m going to kill Baron Praxis”. The testing has made Jak ruthless much to Daxter’s dismay. The precursor’s involvement in the series gets even deeper and introduces a new side to Jak. Literally, it’s like a totally different Jak. Because of the experimentation done to him, Jak now has the ability to invoke the dark eco’s power and turn himself into Dark Jak.
Jak begins his adventure by being broken out of prison by Daxter. Together they escape into the city and meet up with the Underground, a resistance group led by the shadow. They meet new allies named Torn and Kor and must aid them in their battle against the city. Once they prove themselves to the Underground they would be allowed to meet the Shadow allowing Jak the opportunity to kill Baron Praxis.
Throughout the story of Jak II, you will meet many characters that will send you on different missions. During these missions, you will encounter enemies known as Metal Heads, who are ancient enemies of the precursors. The story of Jak II is worth experiencing for any gamer out there. This is where Naughty Dog started to show their cinematic roots and create an experience that took the gameplay as seriously as the storytelling.
With Baron Praxis seemingly defeated Jak is allowed to meet Shadow. To the surprise of everyone, Shadow turns out to be Kor, the leader of the Metal Heads. With one final battle that ends with a beheading, Jak finally puts an end to things and they celebrate their victory.
The gameplay takes a huge upgrade in Jak II with the introduction of weapons, Dark Jak, Vehicles, and even a hoverboard. The world also has its own set of challenges that will reward you with precursor orbs. The mission variety is much deeper and they feel like they have a purpose. That purpose is to tell the story of Jak II.
Jak 3
Jak 3 is where Naughty Dog’s storytelling and gameplay truly shine and bring everything to a wrap. It takes what made Jak II feel special and ups the stakes and the story by ten. Here is where you discover the origins of Jak and Daxter. Where you dive deep into the precursors and what they mean to the world. Without spoiling too much because this is a story that is meant to be experienced firsthand, it’s where gameplay and cinematic storytelling truly met for the first time in gaming history.
The story begins with Jak being evicted from Haven City for unknown reasons to the Wasteland. The Wasteland is a desert landscape where criminals are excommunicated to when they are no longer allowed into Haven City. Haven City is now New Haven City due to the damage from a war that has broken out between the Freedom League, the newly set defenders of the city by the heroes, and the remaining Metal Heads and KG Deathbots.
As Jak wanders the Wasteland with nowhere to go he begins to pass out. His vision begins to go out just as some strangers pop out and rescue him. His savior is actually Damas, the ruler of the nearby wasteland of Spargus.
This weaves Jak and Daxter into an adventure that will have them exploring precursor ruins and encouraging creatures like they never have before. With the world’s faith on the line, the stakes have never been higher which is what makes Jak 3 such a special and important game. It’s a climatic way to end an incredible trilogy.
Jak 3 also introduces some new gameplay aspects that help deepen the combat system. Following the exploration of some ruins, Jak is mysteriously awarded light eco powers, introducing Light Jak. Light Jak’s abilities are much more passive and serve to help solve puzzles and traverse the precursor ruins. Dark Jak gets new abilities to aid in combat. The four standard guns are made into morphing guns. Each with three different variations for a total of twelve different weapon functions.
Jak X: Combat Racing
Jax X: Combat Racing is the final Jak and Daxter game from Naughty Dog. It features a completely new style of gameplay and a standalone story.
Jak and his crew have been thrown into a combat racing tournament with their lives at stake. Following an invitation from Kre’s daughter to bid farewell to her late father, who Jak killed, they come to find out that they have been poisoned. The only way to cure this poison is to win the antidote in the tournament. Jak’s group is targeted by a local group that aims to complicate things for them.
Upon arriving at the final it is revealed the tournaments announced, Blitz was behind the whole scheme and that Kre’s daughter had known about the poison all along. Jak proceeds to win the race and save his friends. The game ends with Jak and Kiera sharing an onscreen kiss, something fans had been speculating for years.
The story is pretty straightforward but still features the storytelling and character development we’ve come to love from the franchise. What truly shines is the gameplay and the combat racing. There are many customizable cars that you can unlock throughout the duration of the game. They are built so that different players can find their own style of play and favorite. There are also eleven modes to choose from for players. There is split-screen gameplay so you and your friends can race against each other.
We’re still hoping for a Jak 4 someday. With the way Jak 3 and Jak X ended, there is a lot of stories that can be covered. Currently, Naughty Dog has been behind critically acclaimed series Uncharted and Last of Us which feature the same cinematic storytelling but with a much more realistic setting. It’s still a mystery if Naughty Dog would consider returning to a fantasy setting like Jak and rumors are that they have no plans to continue the story. But there is always hope. Maybe one day someone will come along and pitch them a story they can’t resist. Until then we will have to relive the original titles to scratch our Jak and Daxter itch.