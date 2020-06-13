Country music may not be as mainstream as other genres, but it’s well on its way. And talented singer/songwriter, Jake Owen, could play a large role in getting it there. Owen has been active in the music industry sine 2005, and he released his debut album in 2006. In the years since, he has gotten the chance to work and tour with some of the biggest artists in country music including Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, and Jason Aldean. His most recent album, Greetings from…Jake, debuted at number 8 on the country charts and helped further cement him as one of the most talented people in the game. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jake Owen.
1. He Has A Twin Brother
Not only is Jake Owen’s music unique, but his life is as well. He has a twin brother named Jarrod and the pair was born and raised in Florida. Jarrod doesn’t share his brother’s love of music, but he was a talented athlete who played tennis at Florida State University.
2. He Was A Talented Golfer
Jarrod wasn’t the only athlete in the Owen family. Jake also grew up playing sports and was a very good golf player. He even joined the golf team during college. However, his golf career ended after he was injured in a wakeboarding accident. For years, there were rumors that Jake was on the brink of becoming a professional golf player, but he has since said that those rumors weren’t true.
3. He Has A Podcast
Jake loves keep people entertained, and he’s recently found a new way to do that through his podcast, Good Company with Jake Owen.Â According to the podcast’s description, ” Good Company is his place for laid-back conversations with friends and family about good times, music, and real life.”
4. He Has Native American Ancestry
In 2015, Jake Owen debuted a tattoo of a feather on his right bicep. The ink was a coverup for the tattoo he had previously gotten of his ex-wife’s lips. He explained that the tattoo was a way of paying homage to hit Native American ancestry while also paying tribute to the place he was at in his life. He said, “Itâ€™s a symbol of peace and individuality and spirituality, and in my whole life in general Iâ€™ve always floated around in a way.”
5. His First Name Isn’t Actually Jake
Stage names aren’t anything new in the entertainment industry. However, most people are still surprised to find out that Jake’s name isn’t really Jake. His first name is actually Joshua. He chose the name Jake because he felt there were already too many country singers with the name Joshua.
6. He Has Struggled With Depression For Most Of His Life
Lots of people struggle with mental health, but there are very few people who are willing to talk about it – especially people in Jake Owen’s position. However, he has always been open about the fact that he has struggled with depression. In fact, his battle with depression is what lead him to make music.
7. He Used To Fear Not Being Country Enough
Country music has come a long way in terms of diversity, but it’s still a genre that tends to follow a very specific mold. Early in his career, Jake was worried that he didn’t fit that mold. He told Rolling Stone, “I used to always worry, â€˜Was I was country enough?â€™ Because I come from Florida. And I didnâ€™t want to let too much of my Florida roots come through, because what if it makes me lose my record deal?” Fortunately, he was eventually able to get to a place in his career where he no longer worried about that.
8. He Supports The LGBT Community
Country music and culture haven’t always been welcoming to the LGBT community. But Jake Owen has never let that stop him from showing his support. In 2019, Jake decided to pay tribute to pride month by singing a cover of “Believe” by Cher and saying some kind words about the LGBT community. Several of his fans were upset by this and threatened to boycott his music. Jake responded to several of the negative comments with positive messages.
9. He Went To Florida State University
Like his brother Jarrod, Jake also attended Florida State University. While there, he majored in English and political science. He was just 9 credits shy of graduating when he decided to drop out and move to Nashville to pursue his career in country music. Not only did his decision pay off, but if he ever does decide to finish his degree, it won’t take him long.
10. He Started His Own Foundation
In 2010, Jake founded The Jake Owen Foundation. The goal of the organization was originally “to offer financial support on a national level to children battling cancer and other catastrophic childhood diseases throughÂ St. Jude Childrenâ€™s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee while also providing assistance to various youth organizations and charities in Owenâ€™s hometown of Vero Beach, Florida and surrounding Indian River County.” However, the mission has since been changed to “helping people, in the places they call home”.