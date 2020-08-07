Like most people, Jake Sherbrooke AKA Bangin’ never intended to become internet famous when he started his social media journey. Almost five years ago, he and a group of friends started a YouTube channel called CboysTV. The channel is centered around extreme sports and other adventurous activities that the crew has in common. Recently, however, many of the channel’s fans noticed that Sherbrooke has been absent from recent uploads. Jake has recently broken his silence and revealed that he has left the group and will be launching his own channel. He hasn’t given out too many details on his upcoming venture, but his fans are already down for the ride. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jake Sherbrooke.
1. He’s From Minnesota
Jake was born and raised in Lake Park Minnesota where is still lives today. Unlike many other people who have gotten popular on social media, Jake doesn’t seem to have any plans to move. The area where he lives is very rural which allowed him to have plenty of space to explore and enjoy all of the extreme activities that he loves.
2. He’s Been Riding Dirt Bikes Since He Was A Kid
While some kids may have grown up spending time indoors watching TV and playing video games, Jake was the kind of kid who spent most of his time outside. He developed an interest in dirt bikes at a young age and quickly began to learn the ins and outs of riding.
3. One Of His YouTube Videos Got Him In Trouble With The Law
Jake and the rest of the CboysTV crew have had a lot of fun over the years. Unfortunately though, some of that fun has gotten them into trouble. In 2019, Jake received two citations from the local police department “for careless operation of a personal watercraft and for not wearing a life jacket.”
4. He Studied Mass Communications
Outdoor activities aren’t the only thing Jake is interested in. During his time in high school, he studied mass communications where he learned about the world of broadcasting. In 2017, he was recognized as an “AV All-Star” during an award ceremony from the Emmy Association.
5. He Has A Girlfriend
Jake likes to keep his social media content on brand with the types of activities he likes to do. As a result, he doesn’t typically post about his personal life. However, in November 2019, he posted a picture with his girlfriend Brooke. That’s the last photo of her on his timeline, so it’s unclear whether or not they’re still together.
6. He’s Worked For His Family’s Business
We weren’t able to find out whether Jake is working a traditional job at the moment, but we do know that in the past he has worked at his family’s business, Sherbrooke Turf. The company offers a wide variety of turf related services including slope protection, seeding, and mulching.
7. He And The Rest Of CboysTV Might Not Be On Good Terms
Jake has confirmed that he has left CboysTV, but the exactly reason behind his departure hasn’t been revealed. Unfortunately though, it looks like Jake and the rest of the boys may no longer be on good terms. In his announcement, Jake shared a video of himself setting CboysTV merch on fire. Jake also mentioned that his new channel will feature content that his fans want which suggests that he didn’t always agree with the type of content that got posted on CboysTV.
8. He Loves To Go Hunting
If there’s one thing that Jake’s followers know about him, it’s that he’s a very adventurous person. He’s never afraid of a good adrenaline rush. But Jake’s love for adventure extends beyond snow mobiling and off roading through the mud. He also enjoys going hunting and fishing.
9. He Played Basketball In High School
Before Jake gained internet fame, he was just a ‘normal’ kid who liked to get involved in things at his high school. While a student at Lake Park-Audobon High School, Jake was a member of the varsity basketball team. Jake’s personal stats don’t seem to be available, but it looks like his team had a pretty good run during his senior year.
10. He Comes From A Very Conservative Family
Jake’s personal politics and beliefs aren’t something he discusses on social media, but he does come from a very conservative family. His father, Dave, is an avid supporter of the republican part and president Trump. Dave has uploaded several posts praising president Trump, and he has also tagged Jake in many of them.