10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jamal Mixon

Jamal Mixon’s childhood was probably similar to most other children’s childhood. He grew up with his parents and his friends, he went to school, he had some jokes to make, he may have even been the class clown (he is a comedian, after all, so we can only assume this one). Did he know he would one day grow up to become a famous actor? Maybe, but maybe not. He, like so many other kids growing up, had dreams of his future, but we aren’t sure he could even dream of as much success back then that he’s found now. He’s a guy we all know and love to watch, and he’s someone worth getting to know a little better.
1. He is an 80s Kid
Born on June 17, 1983, he is the epitome of an 80s kid. He grew up with the best television shows (TGIF, anyone?), the best time to play outside with neighborhood friends, and long before social media, cell phones, and the internet made life so much more accessible and so much more stressful. He had it good growing up in those days.
2. He’s a California Boy
Not only did he get to grow up in the 80s, Jamal Mixon also got to grow up in California. He was born and raised in the town of Oxnard, California, and we imagine he enjoyed it. Being in California was likely good for his career, too, as a child who was a working actor for so many years. He never had to go too far to get to work.
3. He’s Got a Famous Brother
Jamal Mixon wasn’t the only talented actor in his family. He also has an older brother, Jered Mixon, born in 1981, who is also an actor and producer. His brother has been in the industry since 1997. He started around the same time as his younger brother, and both have found significant fame during their time as stars.
4. He’s a Child Star
One of the best things about his career is the fact that he got his start as a child star. He began acting when he was in his early teens, and he was in some of the most famous works of his time – both on television and in the movies. He’s someone we all grew up recognizing easily in his television roles and movie roles, and we all thought he was hilarious.
5. He is Celebrating an Anniversary
The summer of 2021 was a big one for this actor. He’s celebrating the anniversary of one of his most prominent roles. It’s been 25 years since he took on the role of “Lil Hercules,” in the hit movie, “The Nutty Professor,” and fans everywhere celebrated alongside the actors and actresses who made this movie so famous. Most cannot believe it’s been so long having gone to the theater during their own childhood to see it when it first came out.
6. He’s a Funny Guy
One thing that has not changed since childhood is Mixon’s comedic skill. He’s still a funny guy who is making his friends, family, and fans laugh regularly. When you’re that hilarious, you don’t stop just because you become an adult.
7. He’s an Avid Sports Fan
If you know him, then you know that he is a fan of sports. He likes multiple sports, and he doesn’t reign it in to stay focused on just one. He enjoys watching his favorite athletes do what they do best, and it’s just part of his personality.
8. He’s Relatively Private
Mixon has been in the spotlight for so long now that he’s learned a few things about being famous. The most important thing, in the opinion of so many, is that you do not share every moment, every aspect, and every private part of your life with the world. It’s so important to hold on to some things and keep them private. He does a good job of it.
9. He’s on The Gram
Jamal Mixon does share a little of his life with fans on Instagram. He’s got just about 8k followers, and he shares certain aspects of his life as well as fan photos and other things with fans. His account is public, so you all you need to do is click the follow button to join in on the fun alongside him.
10. Fans Love Him
He is no longer working regularly in the business in front of the camera, but his fans love him. They miss him as a child star, but they do enjoy seeing him as an adult working in the industry where he is these days.