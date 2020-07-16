For 30 years, James Badge Dale has been a consistent presence in the entertainment industry. He made his first on screen appearance in 1990 film, Lord of the Flies, and he’s been landing roles ever since. James is best-known for his role in the TV series 24, as well as his role in the film, The Departed. James ability to play gritty roles has given him a level of edge that not everyone can pull off. Most recently, his role in the Starz series Hightown has marked his first TV appearance in 10 years, and James hasn’t lost a single step. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about James Badge Dale.
1. His Parents Are Also Well Known Actors
Although James didn’t always plan on becoming an actor, it seems somewhat inevitable. Both of his parents have had careers in the entertainment industry. His mother, Anita Morris, was a well-known actress who starred in several films during the 80s including The Hotel New Hampshire. Sadly, she passed away in 1994 when she was just 50-years-old. James’ father, Grover Dale, is also an actor who eventually became a choreographer.
2. He Was A Hockey Player
James has always loved sports and was a competitive hockey player all the way through college. He even earned a scholarship to attend school at Manhattanville College. However, he sustained an injury that ended his career early. To this day, James likes to stay active and has even taken up boxing.
3. He Still Gets Nervous For Auditions
After being in the industry for 30 years, you might assume that James no longer gets nervous when walking into an addition. However, that isn’t the case. He told Crush Fanzine, “I think you should get a little nervous in life. When you spend time trying not to be nervous, you are denying the truth. You are better off embracing it.”
4. He’s Superstitious
Some people think superstitions are absolutely ridiculous, while others live by the motto ‘better safe than sorry’. James Badge Dale falls somewhere in the middle. There are some superstitions he definitely doesn’t believe in, but others he can’t help but think are true. For example, he does believe that it’s bad luck to walk under a ladder.
5. He’s A Private Person
James has spent a good portion of his life in front of the camera, but he still describes himself as a private person. He admits that it can be difficult to balance a career like acting with the desire to also lead a private life. At the same time, though, he believes that performing is his calling.
6. He’s Excited About Acting In His 40s
Hollywood is notorious for being ageist. Most mainstream roles are written for younger actors, and many people see a decline in opportunities as they get older. However, James has decided to embrace aging, and he’s excited to see what the future holds for his career. He said, “I’ve always looked forward to the roles I could land as I got into my 40s and 50s. I’m just excited. I feel like I’m at the beginning of a new era in my life. We’ll see what happens.”
7. He Loves The Movie Braveheart
James is a big fan of the 1995 film Braveheart which stars Mel Gibson. He would’ve loved a chance to be in the movie, but at the same time, he hopes that no one ever remakes it. The truth is that some things are better left alone which is something we’ve all come to realize after seeing some of the recent reboots and remakes.
8. He Studied Theater In College
When James enrolled at Manhattanville College, hockey was the main thing on his mind. He ended up enrolling in the theater program because he was looking for a way to get an easy grade. However, after he got hurt and was unable to play to his full potential, he began to focus his time an energy on theater.
9. He Was Teased For His Role In Lord Of The Flies
Lord of the Flies is now considered a classic movie. At the time, though, it was nothing more than something that made James an easy target for teasing. When describing his experience being in school after the movie, James said, “Of course kids teased me! I was running around in my underwear. It was the perfect setup. But I don’t want to speculate. I’ll just say that I didn’t enjoy the attention.”
10. He Was A Commencement Speaker At His Alma Mater
In 2016, James returned to Manhattanville College to deliver the commencement speech at the graduation ceremony. Getting the chance to deliver the speech was a big honor for James who has fond memories of his time at Manhattanville. He credits the school with having a positive impact on his career and his life as a whole.