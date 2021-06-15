James Bond Writer is Worried about The Franchise Now Owned by Amazon

It’s bound to happen that people are going to worry about a franchise when it’s taken over by another corporate entity, much as Amazon took over MGM and many of its properties recently. Given that the James Bond franchise is a part of MGM, Bond writer John Logan is worried that the essence of what makes Bond who he is might be in jeopardy given that huge corporations have been known to tear apart family-oriented franchises like James Bond. He does have a point, even if he sounds a bit paranoid that one of the projects he’s been working on for so long might change in ways that aren’t necessary. After all, when Disney took over Lucasfilm there were plenty of changes to Star Wars that a lot of people didn’t care for, but there are positives that one can see as well. It’s easy to understand what Long is saying, but unfortunately for him, some of what he’s worried about sounds like paranoia. This is just a bit of what Long had to say per GeekTyrant:
“Having worked as a writer on Skyfall and Spectre, I know that Bond isn’t just another franchise, not a Marvel or a DC; it is a family business that has been carefully nurtured and shepherded through the changing times by the Broccoli/Wilson family. Work sessions on Skyfall and Spectre were like hearty discussions around the dinner table, with Barbara Broccoli and her half brother Michael Wilson letting all the unruly children talk. Every crazy aunt or eccentric uncle was given a voice. We discussed and debated and came to a resolution, as families must, with no outside voices in the room. When you work on Bond movies, you’re not just an employee. You’re part of that family.”
His need to toss Marvel and DC into the mix is a bit of a low blow, but at the same time his point is made since a lot of people would probably agree that there’s no need to add another voice to something that’s working like clockwork. The only problem is that a lot of Bond fans might not fully agree with Long’s assessment of the franchise. This is where the comfortable ignorance and mild arrogance of a writer can blind them to the idea that what they’ve been pushing for years isn’t quite as perfect as they think. It’s true that the recent Bond movies have been making a lot of fans happy and the box office returns have shown this, but from comments, blogs, and various other sentiments, and the fact that ticket prices tend to drive the totals up as well, Bond movies have continued the roller coaster ride they’ve been going through for years. This is when being a self-important writer that doesn’t want to admit that change might be interesting becomes harmful and a bit frightening to those that aren’t ready to think that big corporations might only be in business to acquire popular titles for their brand. It doesn’t necessarily mean that Amazon will try to change everything up.
It’s very true that they might, that Amazon’s acquisition of MGM might shake things up quite a bit. But look at it this way, if there are failures to come it might remind those at Amazon that mucking about with a proven formula isn’t a good idea, and might inspire further greatness for the franchise. It’s fair to think that Long might have had time to realize this, that with change will sometimes come to the dreaded trial and error phase, but the need to worry over whether Bond will be destroyed by Amazon is kind of silly. The Ghostbusters 2016 movie didn’t destroy the love for that franchise. The sequel trilogy to Star Wars didn’t really destroy the love of the franchise for anyone, it simply angered them. But Star Wars has been surging forward, as have the Ghostbusters, using old elements of the franchise to create new stories that are already entertaining the fans. The same is possible with Bond, so stressing out over this is a bit silly and not needed.
As a writer it is definitely normal and natural to worry about one’s creation and whether it will be mangled if someone else gets their hands on it and wants to change things around. But Amazon could be a step up for the Bond franchise after a rough period of time in which the company gets to really know the ins and outs of the character and his world. It’s not bound to be perfect, but even Bond can’t claim to be perfect all the time, so it works out in some way. Long needs to keep reminding himself that the story needs to keep changing in order to keep it worthwhile. A story that can’t be changed is one that is bound to put aside at one point.