10 Things You Didn’t Know about James DeSantis

James DeSantis knows a thing or two (or three) about design. As 1/3 of Manscapers and a cast member on Bravo’s reality show, Backyard Envy, James is excited to share his talent with the world. Although James also has the skills to renovate indoor spaces, the show focuses on his work with outdoor ones. James brings a fresh approach to each project and he’s never afraid to try something new. No matter what the project is, James is always ready to tackle it head on, and he’s becoming a reality TV star in the process. After seeing James do his thing, you’ll definitely be feeling a little backyard envy of your own. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about James DeSantis.

1. He Attended The Fashion Institute of Technology

James has a natural eye for design, but he also has the formal training to back it up. He went to the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City where he studied interior design. While there, he also met one of his closest friends and fellow Manscaper, Mel Braiser.

2. He Worked In Fashion

James’ path to becoming a landscaper wasn’t exactly a straight shot. He made a few pit stops along the way, and one of them was at the fashion industry. He didn’t design clothing, but James was responsible for managing store openings and layouts. According to his LinkedIn profile, his title with the company was Senior Project Manager – Global Store Development.

3. He Has Syrian Roots

James was born and raised in New York, but his parents immigrated to the United States from Syria. His parents are fairly conservative, but they’ve always supported his dreams. He is very proud of his culture and believes it has given him a unique perspective on his work.

4. He’s Not Afraid To Be Open About His Insecurities

Now that James is in the spotlight, he’s had to deal with lots of people’s opinions. Although most people think women are the only ones who can feel pressure to look or dress a certain way, men also have to deal with this. James hopes to use his platform to spread body positivity and let the world know that men face a lot of the same insecurities as women.

5. He’s Done A Lot Of Traveling

James is an adventurous person who enjoys taking a front row seat to all of the experiences life has to offer. He enjoys traveling and has been able to visit lots of places in the United States and other parts of the world. Some of the places he’s been include Mexico, Spain, and England.

6. He Was Initially Hesitant To Do The Show

Deciding to be on a reality TV show can be a complex decision. On the surface, it may seem like a great opportunity to expand your brand, but it can also prove to be detrimental depending on how you’re portrayed on the show. With those things in mind, James was initially a little nervous about doing the show. However, the production team made him feel confident in knowing that the show wouldn’t focus on drama and negativity.

7. He Didn’t Watch The Whole First Season

Once the show was finally on the air, James wasn’t in a huge hurry to see all of the episodes. He said, “I watched the first four episodes and then I stopped watching the show. The feelings that it was bringing up were not worth seeing the finished result at this point.” He did add, however, that he does plan to watch the whole season at some point.

8. He’s A Godfather

James doesn’t appear to have any children of his own, but he’s still a father in a different way. He is the godfather to Mel Braiser’s daughter, Lulu. He takes his role as a godparent very seriously and he enjoys spending as much time with Lulu as he can. By the looks of some of their pictures together, James is definitely on track to be the cool ‘uncle’.

9. He’s A Yoga Instructor

James loves to stay active and he’s also passionate about helping other people get active. He has been a yoga instructor for several years. As someone who was born agnostic, faith of any kind wasn’t something that played a big role in James’ life. But through yoga he was able to get more in touch with his spiritual side while also getting his body and mind in shape.

10. His Dad Also Works In Design

Creativity is something that James grew up being surrounded by. His dad also work in the design industry and has been a big inspiration in James’ life. James told the Oneida Dispatch, “My dad is an artist and a designer. He’s always instilled me that there’s more out there than there is here.”


Camille Moore
Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


