James Gunn Appears to Leave the Door Open to another MCU Movie

Never say never is a popular saying right now, especially when some franchises are starting to see the end approach. Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is apparently the end of the line for the franchise as far as a lot of people know, but director James Gunn is fairly adamant that he won’t close the book entirely if there’s something else that can be done. So far, the way he’s been talking about the next Guardians movie is that it will focus heavily on Rocket Racoon and his arc and will take the Guardians the rest of the way from where they started to where they need to be, but of course, there isn’t a whole more than that to say right now. What does apparently need to be said and thankfully so is that Drax probably won’t make another outing after the next Guardians movie since Dave Bautista is stepping away from the role and won’t be coming back apparently. That’s a sad thing to realize, but as Bautista mentions, he’s currently in his 50s and already isn’t certain if his body is going to be able to keep up with the demands of the role, such as being big and muscular. Even guys that work out all the time are bound to sag after a while, and there might be plenty of tricks that can keep this from being noticed, the fact is that sooner or later it does appear that Bautista would age out of the role. It’s likely that he also wants to keep moving forward to explore other options as well, which isn’t too hard to believe since anyone within the MCU might want to think about doing this since being beholden to one company for so long is bound to be kind of nerve-wracking at times.
But it does feel that plenty of people are going to be devastated to hear that another Guardians movie could take a while to come along, and might not feature the same characters that they’ve grown to enjoy. The funny thing about that is that if the actual, original Guardians of the Galaxy had been used it’s easy to think that they either wouldn’t have been as popular or that they might have been killed off by now. One thing that the MCU has done, among the many things, is to shake up a lot of the Marvel properties by using various bits and pieces from some stories and using updated elements from others. Heroes such as Iron Man, Spider-Man, and a few others haven’t had to change much when it comes to their story or their abilities, but when it comes to the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and a few others, things have been changed around in such a way that it’s hard to imagine why they did this, other than the fact that it did work and as such isn’t bound to be changed. After all, none of those in the Guardians of the Galaxy were a part of the team back in 1969 when they first debuted, nor were they on the team in the 90s when the team was back again with a different roster. Yondu is the only character that was around the team at that time and he was far different from the character that Michael Rooker played for vol. 1 and 2. Rocket Raccoon was created in 1976, and he didn’t join the team until 2007. Drax has been around for a while, but has been more of a loner character at times and has been featured with other heroes and villains over the course of his history.
In short, there was a lot of material that could have been pulled together for the Guardians of the Galaxy, but a lot of it was pushed to the side and some of it has been used in the movies as a way of showing other characters that have been around but aren’t a big part of the story. Eventually it would be great to see another hero, villain, or team brought together using the actual origin story that was seen in the comics, since like it or not, not EVERYONE knows those stories as the Russo brothers might want to state since some of them have been buried over the decades and haven’t really been given a strong showing for a while, if at all. This is why while the act of creating a story that will fit today’s world when thinking of superheroes is great, but there are times when the attempts don’t dive as deep into the backwaters of the Marvel universe as they could. There’s a lot of history back there, and it would be great if someone would take a look. There are plenty of stories that someone like James Gunn could pick up and do something with.