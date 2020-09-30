Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about James Huling

10 Things You Didn’t Know about James Huling

44 seconds ago

Being on a show like Big Brother can be a life changing experience, and James Huling has had his life changed by the show twice. He made his first appearance as a HouseGuest during season 17 and returned again the following season to give it another shot. Although he never went home as the winner, he became a fan favorite and built a large following; largely due to his sense of humor and the pranks he liked to pull. Viewers were surprised and a little disappointed when he decided not to return for the Big Brother all-star season, but James doesn’t seem to have any regrets. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about James Huling.

1. He’s Running For Mayor

James may not be the most traditional political candidate, but he’s getting involved nonetheless. He is currently running for  mayor of Wichita Falls, TX. We weren’t able to track down much information about his campaign but he does seem to be taking it seriously, however, lots of people still aren’t convinced that he has what it takes to do the job.

2. He’s Had Acting Roles

Reality TV isn’t James’ only experience being in the entertainment industry. Since his time on Big Brother he has also tried his luck in the acting world. According to his page on IMDB, he has two acting credits: one for an appearance in The Bold and the Beautiful and another for his role in a TV movie called The Revengers. It’s unclear whether or not James plans to do any more acting in the future, but his fans would love to see him back on their screens.

3. He Was Adopted

James was raised in South Carolina and was adopted by a white family. However, there are conflicting reports about the circumstances of his adoption. Some sources indicate that he was adopted at birth or shortly after while others say that he was adopted as a teenager.

4. He’s On TikTok

James’ pranks on Big Brother were a big part of why he became such a lovable figure in the house. His reality TV days may be over but his days as a prankster certainly aren’t. James is an active user on TikTok where he often uploads videos of himself playing pranks on people and other funny content.

5. He Loves Outdoor Activities

As a southerner to his core, James has lots of love and appreciation for the outdoors. He has always enjoys spending time with nature and he is very adventurous. Some of his favorite outdoor activities include things like fishing, hunting, boating, and swimming.

6. He’s Afraid Of Sharks

Even though James is an adventurous kind of guy who likes to swim, he is afraid of sharks. Most people would agree that sharks are definitely something worth being scared of. Spiders are also something that strikes fear in James’ heart. However, he doesn’t let either of these fears hold him back.

7. He’s All About Positivity

There are constantly bad things happening in the world and it can be difficult to remember that there are plenty of good things happening, too. James does his best to stay positive and he also likes to spread good vibes among his followers. Occasionally he even shares uplifting quotes on social media.

8. He’s A Veteran

James has done lots of interesting things throughout his life. In addition to being a reality TV star and a mayoral candidate, he is a proud veteran of the United States Army. According to his LinkedIn profile, he served with the National Guard for six years. After his time in the military, James worked as a correctional officer for a prison in South Carolina.

9. He’s A Father

Even though James has built a large fan base since being on Big Brother, he has never really been the type to let the world too far into his personal life. But we do know that James is a proud father of two. He has one biological child named Baleigh as well as an adopted son named Landon. Although his schedule can get pretty hectic, he loves to spend as much time with his family as he can.

10. He’s A Dog Person

On top of having two human children, James is also a dog dad. He has a golden retriever puppy named Macie who has made quite a couple of appearances on his Instagram profile since she was welcomed to the family in 2018. All of the disappointed cat people out there can breathe a little easier though, because James also likes cats.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

10 Things You Didn’t Know about “I Can See Your Voice”
Why Teddi Mellencamp Was Fired from Real Housewives
Is The Show Supernanny Staged?
What We Know about The Boys Spinoff So Far
Why We’d Love to See Michael B. Jordan Play Scarface
The Trailer for Supernova Elicits Potential Oscar Hype
Will Harold and Kumar Visit Space in a Fourth Installment?
Here’s What We Know about a Potential Ready Player One Sequel
10 Things You Didn’t Know about James Huling
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Andrew Zerwas
Watch Real Life Spiderman Free Climb The Second Tallest Building in Paris
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nickayla Rivera
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The One DC Character Who Can’t Stand His Own Super Powers
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Thirty Minutes of Rain From Thirty Different Video Games
Someone Managed to Get Doom to Run on a Digital Pregnancy Test
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Transforms Living Room Into A Mario Kart Level
This is The Battery-Free Gameboy That Can Run Forever