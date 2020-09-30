Being on a show like Big Brother can be a life changing experience, and James Huling has had his life changed by the show twice. He made his first appearance as a HouseGuest during season 17 and returned again the following season to give it another shot. Although he never went home as the winner, he became a fan favorite and built a large following; largely due to his sense of humor and the pranks he liked to pull. Viewers were surprised and a little disappointed when he decided not to return for the Big Brother all-star season, but James doesn’t seem to have any regrets. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about James Huling.
1. He’s Running For Mayor
James may not be the most traditional political candidate, but he’s getting involved nonetheless. He is currently running for mayor of Wichita Falls, TX. We weren’t able to track down much information about his campaign but he does seem to be taking it seriously, however, lots of people still aren’t convinced that he has what it takes to do the job.
2. He’s Had Acting Roles
Reality TV isn’t James’ only experience being in the entertainment industry. Since his time on Big Brother he has also tried his luck in the acting world. According to his page on IMDB, he has two acting credits: one for an appearance in The Bold and the Beautiful and another for his role in a TV movie called The Revengers. It’s unclear whether or not James plans to do any more acting in the future, but his fans would love to see him back on their screens.
3. He Was Adopted
James was raised in South Carolina and was adopted by a white family. However, there are conflicting reports about the circumstances of his adoption. Some sources indicate that he was adopted at birth or shortly after while others say that he was adopted as a teenager.
4. He’s On TikTok
James’ pranks on Big Brother were a big part of why he became such a lovable figure in the house. His reality TV days may be over but his days as a prankster certainly aren’t. James is an active user on TikTok where he often uploads videos of himself playing pranks on people and other funny content.
5. He Loves Outdoor Activities
As a southerner to his core, James has lots of love and appreciation for the outdoors. He has always enjoys spending time with nature and he is very adventurous. Some of his favorite outdoor activities include things like fishing, hunting, boating, and swimming.
6. He’s Afraid Of Sharks
Even though James is an adventurous kind of guy who likes to swim, he is afraid of sharks. Most people would agree that sharks are definitely something worth being scared of. Spiders are also something that strikes fear in James’ heart. However, he doesn’t let either of these fears hold him back.
7. He’s All About Positivity
There are constantly bad things happening in the world and it can be difficult to remember that there are plenty of good things happening, too. James does his best to stay positive and he also likes to spread good vibes among his followers. Occasionally he even shares uplifting quotes on social media.
8. He’s A Veteran
James has done lots of interesting things throughout his life. In addition to being a reality TV star and a mayoral candidate, he is a proud veteran of the United States Army. According to his LinkedIn profile, he served with the National Guard for six years. After his time in the military, James worked as a correctional officer for a prison in South Carolina.
9. He’s A Father
Even though James has built a large fan base since being on Big Brother, he has never really been the type to let the world too far into his personal life. But we do know that James is a proud father of two. He has one biological child named Baleigh as well as an adopted son named Landon. Although his schedule can get pretty hectic, he loves to spend as much time with his family as he can.
10. He’s A Dog Person
On top of having two human children, James is also a dog dad. He has a golden retriever puppy named Macie who has made quite a couple of appearances on his Instagram profile since she was welcomed to the family in 2018. All of the disappointed cat people out there can breathe a little easier though, because James also likes cats.