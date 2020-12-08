Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about James Monroe Iglehart

10 Things You Didn’t Know about James Monroe Iglehart

2 mins ago

James Monroe Iglehart has been in/around the entertainment industry for almost as long as he’s been alive. If you’ve ever seen any of his work, there’s a good chance you were mesmerized by his work. Over the course of his career, he has become widely respected by his peers and critics have been impressed by him too. From movies, to shows, to plays James can do it all and he makes it look easy. He has the uncanny ability to appeal to people of all ages and he always puts on a high energy performance. At this point in his career it seems safe to say that there’s nothing he can’t do. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about James Monroe Iglehart.

1. His Father Is An Actor

James isn’t the only person in the Iglehart family to be bitten by the acting bug. His father, who is also named James, is also an actor who began his career in the late 60s. He continued to act through the 70s, but he hasn’t made an on screen appearance since 1978.

2. He Made His First On Screen Appearance When He Was 4-Years-Old

I wasn’t exaggerating when I said that James has been in the industry for most of his life. He was just 4-years-old when he made his on screen debut in the 1978 film Death Force. His father also appeared in the film. After the movie, James didn’t make another on screen appearance until 2003.

3. He’s Been On Broadway

Many fans have become familiar with James’ on screen work, but unless you’re a big fan of theater you may not realize that he has had an incredibly successful state career. He has been a part of several Broadway productions. Most notably, he won a Tony Award in 2014 for Best Featured Actor in a Musical  for his role as the Genie in Aladdin.

4. He’s In A Hip Hop Group

James’ musical talent doesn’t only extend to his acting work. He is also part of a hip-hop group called Freestyle Love Supreme which was founded in 2004. The group performed on Broadway from 2019 to 2020 in a production named Freestyle Love Supreme.

5. He Was A Big Robin Williams Fan

Playing the Genie on Broadway has been a huge honor for James in more ways than one. Not only was it a great opportunity, but as a Robin Williams fan it was truly a dream come true. During an interview with Broadway World, James said, “I do pay homage to Robin in certain spots because he was one of my childhood heroes. His influence is there just because he’s awesome, but I try not to copy him in any way just out of respect for his genius.”

6. He’s A Voice Actor

As a creative person, James likes to express himself in as many ways as possible. On top of all of the live action work he’s done, he has also done a lot of voice acting over the years. He was the voice of Lance Strongbow in the animated series Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure. He also had a voice role in the video game Silent Line: Armored Core.

7. He’s Very Active On Social Media

Social media has become a very powerful tool, especially for people in the entertainment industry. Not only is it a way to connect and engage with fans, but it’s also free marketing for current and upcoming projects. The many benefits of social media certainly aren’t lost on James and he is very active on Instagram and Twitter.

8. He Says  Gaining Weight Has Helped Him Get More Work

The entertainment business is known for being superficial and putting pressure on people to look a certain way. Ironically, however, things have been somewhat opposite for James. He has actually benefitted from not losing weight. He told Black Film, “This works for me. When I was skinny, I didn’t get work. When I came out of college, I didn’t get work until the Iglehart gene kicked in.”

9. He Loves Classic Video Games

James may not consider himself a gamer, but he does love video games. Instead of playing the latest consoles, however, he prefers a more old school vibe. In an Instagram post, he revealed that he has arcade machines in his home. In the caption for the post he said, “Since the day I put my first quarter in the arcade of #StarWars in the 80’s I always wished I could have it in my house.”

10. He Was In An Episode Of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit 

James has been a part of a lot of successful productions throughout his career. While he may not have always had the biggest roles in these projects, he’s always left a lasting impact. In 2017, he was cast in an episode of the hit TV show Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

The Five Best TV Sitcom Dads of the 80s
Mando, Mando, The Mandalorian: A Nerd Rap by Dan Bull
Video Shows Us How Santa Claus Adapts to 2020
How the Show Station 19 Has Evolved Since Season 1
Five Things Movies Get Completely Wrong about College
Why We’ll Be Watching “Life in a Year”
The One LOTR Scene That Still Makes Sean Astin Cry
Why We’ll Be Watching “Hunter Hunter” with Devon Sawa
10 Things You Didn’t Know about James Monroe Iglehart
No Preview
John Lennon: 40 years gone but his hope endures
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dr. Emma McMullen
Whatever Happened to John Stockwell?
Freddy Krueger, Jason and Pinhead are Fighting the Power Rangers in Fan-Made Comic
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
The 10-Year Hunt for the Lost McDonald’s DS Game
Building The Ultimate Breath Of The Wild Playhouse
How Many Potatoes It Takes to Run DOOM
Here’s What We Know about Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy for PS5