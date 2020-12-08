James Monroe Iglehart has been in/around the entertainment industry for almost as long as he’s been alive. If you’ve ever seen any of his work, there’s a good chance you were mesmerized by his work. Over the course of his career, he has become widely respected by his peers and critics have been impressed by him too. From movies, to shows, to plays James can do it all and he makes it look easy. He has the uncanny ability to appeal to people of all ages and he always puts on a high energy performance. At this point in his career it seems safe to say that there’s nothing he can’t do. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about James Monroe Iglehart.
1. His Father Is An Actor
James isn’t the only person in the Iglehart family to be bitten by the acting bug. His father, who is also named James, is also an actor who began his career in the late 60s. He continued to act through the 70s, but he hasn’t made an on screen appearance since 1978.
2. He Made His First On Screen Appearance When He Was 4-Years-Old
I wasn’t exaggerating when I said that James has been in the industry for most of his life. He was just 4-years-old when he made his on screen debut in the 1978 film Death Force. His father also appeared in the film. After the movie, James didn’t make another on screen appearance until 2003.
3. He’s Been On Broadway
Many fans have become familiar with James’ on screen work, but unless you’re a big fan of theater you may not realize that he has had an incredibly successful state career. He has been a part of several Broadway productions. Most notably, he won a Tony Award in 2014 for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his role as the Genie in Aladdin.
4. He’s In A Hip Hop Group
James’ musical talent doesn’t only extend to his acting work. He is also part of a hip-hop group called Freestyle Love Supreme which was founded in 2004. The group performed on Broadway from 2019 to 2020 in a production named Freestyle Love Supreme.
5. He Was A Big Robin Williams Fan
Playing the Genie on Broadway has been a huge honor for James in more ways than one. Not only was it a great opportunity, but as a Robin Williams fan it was truly a dream come true. During an interview with Broadway World, James said, “I do pay homage to Robin in certain spots because he was one of my childhood heroes. His influence is there just because he’s awesome, but I try not to copy him in any way just out of respect for his genius.”
6. He’s A Voice Actor
As a creative person, James likes to express himself in as many ways as possible. On top of all of the live action work he’s done, he has also done a lot of voice acting over the years. He was the voice of Lance Strongbow in the animated series Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure. He also had a voice role in the video game Silent Line: Armored Core.
7. He’s Very Active On Social Media
Social media has become a very powerful tool, especially for people in the entertainment industry. Not only is it a way to connect and engage with fans, but it’s also free marketing for current and upcoming projects. The many benefits of social media certainly aren’t lost on James and he is very active on Instagram and Twitter.
8. He Says Gaining Weight Has Helped Him Get More Work
The entertainment business is known for being superficial and putting pressure on people to look a certain way. Ironically, however, things have been somewhat opposite for James. He has actually benefitted from not losing weight. He told Black Film, “This works for me. When I was skinny, I didn’t get work. When I came out of college, I didn’t get work until the Iglehart gene kicked in.”
9. He Loves Classic Video Games
James may not consider himself a gamer, but he does love video games. Instead of playing the latest consoles, however, he prefers a more old school vibe. In an Instagram post, he revealed that he has arcade machines in his home. In the caption for the post he said, “Since the day I put my first quarter in the arcade of #StarWars in the 80’s I always wished I could have it in my house.”
10. He Was In An Episode Of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
James has been a part of a lot of successful productions throughout his career. While he may not have always had the biggest roles in these projects, he’s always left a lasting impact. In 2017, he was cast in an episode of the hit TV show Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.