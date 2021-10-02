10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jamie Afifi

Sarah Chalke is one of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood, so it’s not a mystery that the world wants to know more about the man she is dating. She is with a man by the name of Jamie Afifi, and he’s not nearly as well-known as she is. She’s been in the spotlight most of her adult life, but he is a man who is not famous and appears to have very little interest in becoming famous. At the moment, the world knows little about him, and we are here to see if we can help you learn more about the man in actress Sarah Chalke’s life.
1. He is Canadian
Jamie Afifi is a born and raised Canadian, which makes him a nice guy if the rumors about all Canadians being the nicest people on earth are true. He seems like a nice guy who just wants to live a quiet and obscure life outside the public eye, to be quite honest.
2. He Had a Dream
When he was a child, he had a career plan in place. He was going to grow up. He was going to go to college. He was going to go to the classes that would turn him into a successful architect and allow him to create and make and build and dream up things that are just an idea first, and then watch them grow.
3. He Changed Careers in College
Spoiler alert: Jamie Afifi did not become an architect. In fact, he was in college when he changed his mind and decided to major in something a little different instead. While attending the University of Toronto, he changed his mind and majored in law. Now he works as an entertainment attorney. It’s an appropriate job for a man with an actress sharing his life with him to work with actors and actresses who are in the same line of work.
4. He’s Been With His Girlfriend Almost Two Decades
What is so amazing about Jamie Afifi is that he’s been with his partner for more than 18 years. He and “Scrubs” actress Sarah Chalke began their romance back in 2003, and they’ve been together ever since. Being that 2021 is almost over, it seems as if they’re working on a solid 19 years together. That’s impressive.
5. They’re Actually Engaged
Here’s a fact many people do not know. This is a couple who is not only dating, they are actually engaged to be married. They got engaged in a beautiful and romantic setting – Hawaii. To add a little bit of a shock factor to this story, he asked his fiancé to marry him in 2006. Yes, they’ve been engaged for 15 years.
6. They Are Parents
In addition to being engaged for 15 years, together almost 20 years, and yet to plan a wedding, they are also parents. They have two kids together. They have a son named Charlie who is in the double digits now, and they have a daughter named Frankie who is just growing out of her toddler years.
7. His Son Suffered From a Rare Illness
When his son was only two years of age, he was diagnosed with something called Kawasaki Disease. It’s exceptionally rare, and it is most common in children younger than five. It begins with a fever that lasts approximately 5 days. It seems that it is caused by an ‘excessive immune system response to an infection in children who are genetically predisposed,’ according to Wikipedia. Boys are more commonly affected by this disease than their female counterparts.
8. Some People Think He’s Married
Being engaged for 15 years causes a few rumors and speculation to run rampant. There are some fans across the internet who wonder if this couple wed a long time ago and simply didn’t tell anyone but their close friends and family about it. Whether this is true or not, they are a lovely couple entirely entitled to their privacy.
9. He’s a Proud Parent
While he is not one who is out speaking to the press and making comments about his family, it’s easy for the world to tell he is a good dad from what little his fiancé shares online regarding their personal life. After all, a good dad is the kind of dad who does pose with matching Christmas socks with his fiancé and their children, right?
10. He’s Very Private
He’s an entertainment lawyer in a two-decade relationship with an actress. They both love their privacy, and they both work quite hard to keep it that way. No one can say anything negative about that one. They deserve their personal life to stay close to home.