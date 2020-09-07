Jamie Durie is a living example of what it means to be multi-talented. With decades of experience, Jamie has worked hard to establish himself as an expert in multiple industries. Well-known for his abilities as a landscaper, designer, author, and TV host, Jamie has consistently shown the world that there isn’t much he can’t do. If you’re a fan of outdoor spaces and home design, there’s a good chance you’ve seen some of Jamie’s work. He has been involved with several TV shows over the course of career and has even done some behind the scenes work as well. To put it simply, if you need something done in the design world, Jamie is your guy. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jamie Durie.
1. He Has Sri Lanken Roots
Jamie was born and raised in Australia, but his paternal grandmother, Daphen De Silva, was originally from Sri Lanka. She moves to Australia in the 1950s with Jamie’s grandfather. Jamie had a very close relationship with his grandmother and the two often spent time cooking together.
2. He Loves To Do Yoga
Jamie’s career has been very successful, but it’s also been very hectic. He has worked on major projects with some very well-known people, and he’s probably had more than his fair share of stressful moments. He learned to practice yoga on a regular basis as a way to keep himself grounded. In an Instagram post, he said, “There’s something about doing it [yoga] in nature that makes it even more of an earth connection. A more centered thought process, more balance, a forced meditation and a reminder to reconnect with your spiritual side.”
3. His Daughter Is Following In His Foot Steps
Although he has been engaged several times, Jamie Durie has never been married. However, one of his previous relationships resulted in the birth of his daughter, Taylor. The two have a great relationship and Taylor has decided to pursue a career in the same industry as her dad and currently works as a floral designer.
4. He Was Told To Be A Tougher Judge On House Rules
As a judge on House Rules, contestants probably loved Jamie’s positive feedback. However, the how felt that he could be a little more critical. During an interview he said, ” I was told I was being too kind during the first session and had to toughen up a little bit.”
5. His Work Has Gotten In The Way Of Romance
Jamie has found a lot of success in his professional life, his personal life has been a bit more challenging. Although he’s had lots of relationships over the years and many of them have been serious, he has never been able to devote the amount of time and energy it takes to make a relationship work long term. He says that he’s been “married” to his work and although it’s caused some of his relationships to end, he’s okay with how things have turned out for him so far.
6. He’s An Advocate For Alternative Energy Sources
In recent years, more and more people have realized the importance of sustainable energy. Using alternative energy sources can be great for the environment and more cost effective in the long run. Jamie told Global Green, “We have to look forward to alternative energy sources in combination with planting more vegetation. My top suggestions for sustainable energy sources: wind, solar, geothermal, and tidal.”
7. He Loves To Travel
Jamie may be best-known in Australia, but he’s established himself all over the world. His talents have allowed him to visit many different places and complete large international projects. Some of the countries he’s be able to visit include Italy, Switzerland, and Indonesia.
8. He Was An Exotic Dancer
Many believe that dropping out of high school will make it impossible to have a successful career. While it’s true that it is harder to get opportunities without a high school diploma, it’s not impossible Jamie was just 15-years-old when he left school and became an exotic dancer a few years later.
9. He’s Always Loved The Outdoors
The fact that Jamie chose a career in gardening and horticulture isn’t the surprising seeing as how he’s always loved to spend time outside. He told Oregon Live, For as long as I can remember, I’ve loved the outdoors. Throughout my childhood, I swam, surfed, water-skied, went camping and hiking, built cubby houses, dams and even the odd go-kart.”
10. He Had A Crush On Charlize Theron
Almost every has a celebrity crush, but most people don’t ever get the chance to meet them. However, Jamie is part of the small group of people who got the chance to spend time with his famous crush: Charlize Theron. Better yet, she was a client of his for several years.