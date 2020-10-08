Jamie Foxx Will Be Returning as Electro to the MCU

There’s no doubt that the announcement that Jamie Foxx will be picking up the role of Electro again caused quite the stir among a lot of comic book fans, particularly those that are wondering how he’s going to be making the jump from the Amazing Spider-Man to the MCU Spider-Man. But as it was already established, or winked at in any case, the multiverse has been opened up as an idea and there’s no telling just who is going to be able to go back and forth from one earth to another since there are far more earths than just the one in the comic world. But how he’s going to factor into the next Spider-Man movie is going to be interesting since a lot of fans are already stating that this could mean that other villains that have been seen to die in the movies that have come before could return. Doctor Octopus, the Green Goblin, and even Rhino and Sandman, even though the latter two didn’t die, could possibly return since there is a lot of interest in seeing the Sinister Six come together and there’s hope that one of these days we’ll get to see that movie as the villains conspire to finally take down Spider-Man and end him once and for all. Who will be a part of the story though is still in the works since due to the name a lot of Spider-Man’s villains can’t make it in considering that he has a wide range of enemies that really don’t like him.
Electro is definitely one of the more dangerous villains that have been revealed as of late, especially in the form he’s been given. His original form was still human, much as Foxx’s has been in the movie, but unlike the original, Foxx has become a living battery in the most basic terms. His body glows with the power that flows through it and he’s able to discharge that power in a manner that is far more devastating than many of the comics have shown, and he appears a lot more versatile in the use of his power than his comic book version. Bringing him back at this point to contend with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man would be interesting since Holland has his own style. But this has even opened the door to discussions featuring the idea of bringing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield back into the fold for at least one movie, especially if other villains are brought in. Plus there’s been the idea of bringing Kraven to the big screen, and Kraven, along with Electro, is one of the most well-known members of the Sinister Six, along with Doctor Octopus, Sandman, Vulture, and Mysterio. So when you look at it, there’s a chance to bring them all back, and it’s also likely that Mysterio might even be brought back somehow since there’s enough possibility that sleight of hand might have been used by Mysterio in the last Spider-Man movie that people might be convinced that he’s not really dead.
There’s not a lot to go on at the moment since the announcement of Foxx as Electro has a lot of people flustered and is no doubt inspiring a lot of folks to come up with one wild theory after another. But until we know more the best we can possibly do is guess that the villain will be the same individual that was seen in the Amazing Spider-Man and that the multiverse will be on display as well. There’s also word that Benedict Cumberbatch will be coming on as well to serve as a mentor to Peter Parker, but how extensive his role is going to be isn’t really known at this point. Right now it feels as though the movies are being intertwined in a way that’s bound to be appreciated by a lot of fans since the idea of keeping the Marvel universe as closely knit as possible is something that quite a few people would find beneficial. Not only does it allow stories to build off of each other, but it keeps a certain level of continuity that’s a lot of fun for fans that have been following the comic books for a long time now. If Sony and the MCU are attempting to blur the lines between their stories a bit it does feel as though it would be a huge benefit to both of them since Spider-Man is such a popular character that both companies could easily benefit from the practice of passing him back and forth in order to continue the storyline in a number of different ways. It might feel a bit awkward at times, but it would certainly keep the attention of the audience and probably even increase the number of people that are willing to watch.