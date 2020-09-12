During every season of Below Deck Mediterranean, there’s at least one cast member who viewers can’t stop talking about. During season three, one of those cast members was Jamie Jason. Jamie’s good looks were the first thing most people noticed about her, but her silly personality quickly stole the show. However, no reality TV rise to fame is complete without a little bit of drama, and Jamie certainly had her fair share. Since her time on the show, she hasn’t made any additional TV appearances, but she’s become very popular on social media. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jamie Jason from Below Deck Mediterranean.
1. She Grew Up Riding Horses
Jamie has been an adventurous person her whole life. Long before her days of sailing across the ocean on yachts, she was passionate about horses. She grew up riding horses and competing in local tournaments. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any specific details about the competitions she participated in.
2. She Loves To Cook
Jamie loves food. But she doesn’t just love to eat, she also loves to cook. When she has time off of work, you can usually catch her in the kitchen making something. From full meals to baked goods, Jamie can do it all and she loves to show off her creations on Instagram.
3. She’s In A Happy Relationship
Relationships that start on reality TV don’t tend to have the highest suggest rate, but Jamie and her man Chandler are still going strong. Like Jamie, Chandler is also part of the Below Deck family. Chandler was a cast member on season six of Below Deck. When the couple first got together, lots of people were skeptical, but they’re continuing to prove their haters wrong.
4. She’s A Dog Mom
All of the pet parents out there know that being a dog mom or dad is one of the greatest gifts in life. There’s something special about the bond between a human and their dog. Jamie has a sweet golden retriever. Surprisingly though, she hasn’t made her dog an Instagram account yet.
5. She Used To Work With Children
Sometimes you have to go through a bunch of jobs before you find one that really sticks. Before she started her career as a stewardess and deckhand, Jamie was working with children. Her ability to connect with kids has come in handy while working with families on yachts.
6. She Gave Herself A Fresh Start On Instagram
Social media can be a powerful tool. After her appearance in the show, Jamie watched her follower count increase tremendously. She currently has almost 30,000 followers. Although she is very active on the platform, she recently decided to erase almost all of her posts and start from scratch. Instead of posting pictures for other people, she has decided to focus on posting things that she genuinely likes.
7. She Still Watches Below Deck
Due to the nature of Below Deck Med, cast members are typically only on the show for one season. However, they always remain part of the Below Deck and Bravo family. It’s been a couple of years since Jamie made her appearance on Below Deck Med, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t still a fan of the franchise. She still tunes into the show and has tweeted several times about it.
8. She’s Struggled With An Eating Disorder
Jamie has always thought of herself as someone who likes to live a healthy lifestyle. However, there was a point in time that she didn’t realize she’d developed some unhealthy eating habits along the way. She recently opened up about her silent struggle with an eating disorder that stemmed from her being too strict with herself on her journey to lose weight. During that time, she realized that she simply wasn’t eating enough. Jamie encouraged her followers not to let the pressure of society get to them. She also urged
9. She’s A Relatively Private Person
Jamie is grateful for the opportunities that Below Deck Med has given her, but she doesn’t seem to be obsessed with the spotlight. Instead, she appears to be a private person who likes to keep lots of control over the information she reveals about herself. In this day and age, it’s easy to see why she would be hesitant about sharing certain things.
10. She’s Bilingual
Jamie was born and raised in South Africa. She is fluent in English and Afrikaans which are both on the country’s list of national languages. Outside of her home country, there isn’t much information on her upbringing. However, we do know that she currently lives in Florida and has previously lived in California.