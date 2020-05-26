Jamie Lee Curtis is Going To Direct for Blumhouse Now

In all fairness this makes more sense than anything since as long as Jamie Lee Curtis has the know-how and the ability to offer up her services behind the camera, directing horror movies should be a cinch for her after all she’s done in the industry. As one of the original scream queens of the movies she’s been through quite a few experiences in her time that would easily facilitate this transition and it’s very easy to think that she might bring a new and very needed perspective to the director’s seat that could possibly change horror or at least bolster it a bit and give way to a new and decidedly exciting manner of horror that could be intriguing for the audiences that want to see more and want to see innovation at its finest. That’s a lot of upselling though for a woman that has admittedly done a lot but hasn’t sat behind the camera as long as many others. B. Alan Orange of MovieWeb has more to say on this matter. The idea that she’ll do just fine coming out of the gate is optimistic at best and hopeful without any doubt since the experience she’s had while acting for so long is enough to make a lot of people think that a transition to the other side of the camera shouldn’t be that hard. The one caveat that people should pay attention to however when it comes to this is the fact that many actors have thought they could step behind the camera and perform the same magic that so many people before them have done, but there are only a handful that have really ever made it work. The hope of course is that Curtis will be able to join that group and show that she has a wealth of talent that has yet to be fully realized, proving that she is just as versatile as many want to think and that she has finally decided to show people that she’s more than what they’ve seen on the screen.
To be certain it’s kind of easy to wonder why she hasn’t gone this path in the past as it does appear that she might have been able to do so at one point or another. But then again everyone works on their own timetable and while she’s not elderly by any stretch just yet, Curtis is in fact getting up there to where acting has long since taken on a different meaning for her since she’s no longer about to be cast for her sex appeal, no offense. But her move towards directing does feel as if it could have come at a different time and been used to blow the lids off of any expectations that people might have harbored for her and any stereotypes she might have been forced to go through in her life. Thankfully once she showed a more comedic side with Trading Places and A Fish Called Wanda she was able to shed the scream queen title but was kind of locked into the whole idea of being the big lure for male audience members since, let’s face facts, in her younger years she was a definite knockout. But throughout the years her acting persona has definitely changed with her age as she’s been seen to be a little more elegant and possibly dignified in many roles, becoming less the sexy model-type lady with a heart of gold and more the wizened and very in-control type of woman that has been there, done that, and is not always impressed by the world in general. She does still have a great sense of humor in any role she takes, but she can also turn on the act in a heartbeat and assume a completely different role when she needs to. In other words she has her acting down to a fine art, so directing would be a logical step forward.
It will be interesting however to see what kind of horror she ends up directing and where she goes with it since her experience has been bound up primarily in one movie franchise. That might not mean much but it could indicate that she might have a different take on a similar idea, meaning that whatever she does might be recognizable even if it has nothing at all to do with Halloween. As of now it’s a waiting game to see what’s going to happen and how she’s going to do since nothing is really going on as of yet and people are still waiting to go back to work. Once that happens however there are going to be a lot of people paying close attention to see what she does, and as anyone could anticipate there will be a lot of expectations when it comes to what she’ll direct. Anthony D’Alessandro of Deadline has more to say about this subject. Personally I think it will be interesting just to see what she does behind the camera.